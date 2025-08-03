Matti Schmid, Davis Thompson finishes at Wyndham end one of their seasons

For those around the FedExCup playoff bubble Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, it was all about how you finished.

Matti Schmid closed strong.

Davis Thompson and Gary Woodland, however, did not.

Only one of them will be competing in Memphis next week.

Schmid entered the week’s regular-season finale in Greensboro, North Carolina, at No. 70 in points, right on the bubble for qualifying for the 70-man FedEx St. Jude Championship. He capped his tournament at Sedgefield Country Club with birdies on each of his final three holes, his final one, from 25 feet at the par-4 18th, proving the difference in the 27-year-old German extending his season.

“I obviously didn’t play too well today,” said Schmid, who was 4 over through 15 holes and shot 71 in the final round. “I struggled a bit with my game but hung in there, and putts finally started to drop toward the end. Yeah, just grinded out. I was pretty positive today trying to have a good finish.

“Yeah, maybe with a bit of luck.”

Schmid avoided joining Ben An as the only players to fall out of the playoff field. An missed the cut and fell from No. 69 to No. 74 in points.

The first man out of Memphis was Thompson, who started the week No. 78 and had pushed as high as No. 67 in points during Sunday’s final round, during which he drained a 47-foot birdie putt at No. 15 to move back inside the number for the final time. But a three-putt for bogey from 46 feet at No. 18 knock him outside the top 70 while moving Schmid back in.

As Thompson prepared to his a 6-footer for par, CBS announcer Jim Nantz was on the call: “Oh boy, 6 feet for everything.”

Thompson’s ball missed left, not even touching the hole.

“That was a pretty big pull,” added analyst Trevor Immelman. “Set up right edge and started left edge. … That stings.”

Scottie Scheffler netted $18 million without hitting a shot this week As the No. 1 player in the FedExCup after Wyndham, Scheffler won $18 million between the FedExCup bonus pool and the Comcast Business Tour Top 10.

Gary Woodland was also hoping to jump inside the top 70, from No. 75, where he teed off Thursday. While Woodland birdied Nos. 15 and 17, he also bogeyed Nos. 14, 16 and 18 to end up No. 72 in points.

Chris Kirk was the only player to move inside the top 70 this week. He rose from No. 73 to No. 61 with a T-5 finish. Kirk went bogey-free on Sunday as part of his 2-under 68, though he also carded just two birdies, which came in his first five holes.

“Was a lot more nervous than I normally would have been,” Kirk said. “I knew I was in great position to have a good week and move on to next week, but there’s the pressure of that and then also trying to not try to think forward too much but try to get yourself in position to possibly make it to the BMW.

“Didn’t quite get as many points as I would have liked, but overall, very happy with my game.”