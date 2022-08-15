With just two events remaining in the 2021-22 season, the PGA Tour announced that Max Homa, Brandt Snedeker, Keith Mitchell and Kevin Streelman have been added to the Player Advisory Council.

Homa and Snedeker, who are serving on the PAC for the first time, will replace Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell, who were suspended by the Tour for participating in LIV Golf events and removed from the council.

Mitchell and Streelman tied for the most votes in a separate election to replace Paul Casey, who was also suspended for joining the Saudi-backed LIV series, and were both added to the PAC, increasing the council’s number to 17 members.

Mitchell has never served on the PAC and Streelman was the council’s co-chair in 2016 before ascending to the policy board for a three-year term.

The PAC is scheduled to meet this week at the BMW Championship.