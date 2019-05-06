Max Homa's breakthrough victory at the Wells Fargo Championship earned him spots in several upcoming events, and it also took him to the cusp of the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Homa was outside the top 1000 as recently as September, and he teed off at Quail Hollow ranked 417th in the world. But after holding off Joel Dahmen by three shots to win his first PGA Tour victory, Homa jumped all the way to No. 102 in the latest rankings.

Dahmen's second career runner-up finish helped him move up 45 spots to No. 80, earning him a spot in next week's PGA Championship in the process. Paul Casey went from 13th to 12th with his T-4 finish in Charlotte, while the same result helped Sergio Garcia rise from 29th to 26th. Mikko Korhonen, who won the European Tour's Volvo China Open, went from 121st to 84th.

Despite a solo third-place finish at Quail Hollow, Justin Rose remained world No. 2 for another week behind Dustin Johnson. In fact the entire top 10 remained the same this week, with Rose followed by Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler.