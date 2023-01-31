Max Homa goes from Torrey Pines to Phoenix muni, wins skins game

$1,566,000.

That’s how much Max Homa pocketed after winning the Farmers Insurance Open Saturday at Torrey Pines over the likes of Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley.

He added another $400 to his weekly winnings on Monday in a popular skins game at Papago Golf Club, a municipal course in Phoenix.

It’s no surprise that Homa – now a six-time PGA Tour winner – celebrated a big win by playing more golf. For years, he’s positioned himself as a man of the people among golf’s elite. Whether it was roasting swings on Twitter or hosting a podcast with Shane Bacon, Homa came across as a regular guy who loves golf and just happened to end up on Tour.

Homa even participated in a mid-round walk-and-talk Friday on the Farmers broadcast after his tee shot on the par-5 13th.

A Tour pro was certainly a welcome sight at Papago in what is reputed as a strong skins game. Griffin Wood, who played collegiately at Evansville and now plays on the PGA Tour Canada series, finished runner-up to Homa on Monday.

The municipal golf course is not far from Arizona State University and hosts the men’s and women’s golf teams.

In a divided era of golf in which players are often fiercely supported or aggressively disliked, Homa is bordering on being the most universally beloved player in the world by fans.