×

Max Homa goes from Torrey Pines to Phoenix muni, wins skins game

Getty Images

$1,566,000.

That’s how much Max Homa pocketed after winning the Farmers Insurance Open Saturday at Torrey Pines over the likes of Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley.

He added another $400 to his weekly winnings on Monday in a popular skins game at Papago Golf Club, a municipal course in Phoenix.


It’s no surprise that Homa – now a six-time PGA Tour winner – celebrated a big win by playing more golf. For years, he’s positioned himself as a man of the people among golf’s elite. Whether it was roasting swings on Twitter or hosting a podcast with Shane Bacon, Homa came across as a regular guy who loves golf and just happened to end up on Tour.

Homa even participated in a mid-round walk-and-talk Friday on the Farmers broadcast after his tee shot on the par-5 13th.

A Tour pro was certainly a welcome sight at Papago in what is reputed as a strong skins game. Griffin Wood, who played collegiately at Evansville and now plays on the PGA Tour Canada series, finished runner-up to Homa on Monday.

The municipal golf course is not far from Arizona State University and hosts the men’s and women’s golf teams.

In a divided era of golf in which players are often fiercely supported or aggressively disliked, Homa is bordering on being the most universally beloved player in the world by fans.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

MS: Rory overcomes drama; the California King

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed duel in the desert, Max Homa becomes the king of Cali, Jon Rahm suffers a rare letdown and more in this week's edition of the Monday Scramble.
Golf Central

OWGR: Rory solidifies No. 1, Homa nears top 10

BY Colby Powell  — 

Rory McIlroy reminded the golf world why he's held the top spot in the OWGR since overtaking Scottie Scheffler in the fall.
Golf Central

Homa worked harder for Farmers win, was rewarded

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Max Homa has perspective, yes, but after winning for the first time as a dad, Homa offered somme insight into why he works harder now than ever.