Max Homa plays 36 holes Friday before shooting a Saturday 66 at the Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Following 18 windswept holes in some of the week’s toughest conditions, Max Homa did what any American golfer would – he played 18 more holes.

Homa grinded out a 1-over 71 on Friday at the Genesis Scottish Open to narrowly make the cut and then headed directly to North Berwick Golf Club for another round on one of the world’s best links courses. It wasn’t exactly a “PGA Tour move,” but he explained he wanted to make the most of just his second trip to the United Kingdom.

“It's a bucket list golf course, and I never play 36 holes a day during a tournament week but for North Berwick, I had to,” Homa said. “I saw it on a video back in the day and I've been wanting to go for years. Very, very fortunate to have Scott take me out, the pro over there. It was a blast.”

Homa admitted he was exhausted following his links marathon, but it didn’t impact his play on Day 3 at The Renaissance Club. In fact, it appeared to help with Homa carding a bogey-free 66 that moved him into a tie for 11th following his round.

“Got to see what we are going to have to do for next week [at The Open]. That's why playing North Berwick was so good because it's more so like St. Andrews than Renaissance is,” he said. “It was cool to get to experience two different links-stye golf courses, playing when it's firm and fast, I think it's enjoyable to play.”