PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan informed the membership Wednesday of sweeping changes to the 2024 schedule.

In the memo obtained by Golf Channel, Monahan detailed how players will qualify for what the Tour is calling the “Designated Event Model” – no-cut events featuring large purses and roughly 70 to 80 players.

News of the changes was first reported Wednesday by Golfweek.

“These smaller, designated event fields will not only deliver substantial, can’t-miss tournaments to our fans at important intervals throughout the season, but they will also enhance the quality of full-field events,” Monahan wrote in the memo. “Together, this approach provides a schedule that is cohesive, compelling, consequential and with clarity for fans, players and sponsors alike.”

Also mentioned in the letter to membership is how players will no longer be required next year to play all but one of the designated events, as they are this season. Plus, the Player Impact Program will undergo further changes, benefiting fewer players (10 instead of 20) and with a small overall prize fund ($50 million, down from $100 million). The other $50 million will be reallocated to the FedExCup bonus structure and Comcast top 10 at the end of the regular season.

Full memo from Monahan

Dear PGA TOUR Member:

I wanted to provide an update coming out of last night’s PGA TOUR Policy Board Meeting. It goes without saying that every Board Meeting is important and consequential, but with this agenda in particular...there is no doubt in my mind that we made decisions that will transform and set the future direction for your PGA TOUR.

Over the last year, we have spent a massive amount of time exploring how to better position the PGA TOUR for continued growth. How to innovate and deliver a better product. How to further showcase our top performers, while staying true to the meritocracy and legacy that define the TOUR. How to create a season of consequence that deepens and expands fan interest. How to make every tournament better and deliver more value to sponsors, media partners and host organizations – to the benefit of the entire membership. How to create a season of consequence that deepens and expands fan interest. How to make every tournament better and deliver more value to sponsors, media partners and host organizations – to the benefit of the entire membership.

After careful consideration of several options, I’m excited to announce that we are moving forward with what we are calling the Designated Event Model. A general framework is explained below, but one item I wanted to call out is field size for the Designated events, a hot topic throughout this process, and understandably so. In 2024, select Designated events will be between 70 to 80 players, with no cut – and with opportunities for players from Full-Field events to qualify and compete. These smaller, Designated event fields will not only deliver substantial, can’t-miss tournaments to our fans at important intervals throughout the season, but they will also enhance the quality of Full-Field events. Together, this approach provides a schedule that is cohesive, compelling, consequential and with clarity for fans, players and sponsors alike.

Changes of this magnitude certainly require additional conversation and context. To that end, I will convene a player meeting next week at THE PLAYERS Championship on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., and we are committed to hosting additional, informal discussions on this topic every week at PGA TOUR events for the foreseeable future.

The future is bright, and with these changes, we are positioned for incredible growth. Sincerely,

- Jay Monahan

