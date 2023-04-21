Mexico Open field: Jon Rahm to defend; 9 total top-100 players

Jon Rahm had one week off to enjoy his recent Masters victory.

Rahm went straight from Augusta National to Harbour Town, where he tied for 15th last week at the RBC Heritage before finally flying home to Scottsdale, Arizona, last Monday. Now, he’s set to defend his Mexico Open title next week at Vidanta Vallarta.

Outside of the world No. 1, however, the field is devoid of star power. Just two other top-50 players in the OWGR are playing – No. 16 Tony Finau and No. 49 Alex Noren – and there are nine total top-100 competitors.

Last year, there were six top-50 and 14 top-100 players in the field, though Rahm was still the only top-10 entrant.

The sponsor exemptions include three current college golfers – Arkansas senior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, UCLA sophomore Omar Morales and Oregon sophomore Jose Islas.

