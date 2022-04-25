Mexico Open odds: Jon Rahm big favorite to win at Vidanta

Many of golf's marquee names won't be making the trip South of the Border for the Mexico Open, but there will still be a full field on tap at Vidanta — and someone will emerge victoriously.

Out of that full field, the event's PointsBet favorite is the player with the highest world ranking in the field — Jon Rahm. The Spaniard, now the world No. 2 after spending much of the past year at No. 1, is a heavy favorite at +450. That is PointsBet's lowest odds to win coming into a Tour event so far in 2022.

Rahm has entered every event he's played in this year as the betting favorite. However, he has still yet to win in 2022. His best finish is a runner-up at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, while his worst is a T-55 at The Players and then a T-27 at the Masters.

Following Rahm on the betting slip is Daniel Berger at +1500 and Mexico native Abraham Ancer at +2000.

Here are more notable odds from PointsBet for this week's Mexico Open:

Tony Finau: +2200

Gary Woodland: +2800

Kevin Na, Patrick Reed: +2800

Aaron Wise, Cameron Tringale: +3000

Chris Kirk, Sebastian Munoz: +3300

Brendon Todd, Kevin Streelman: +4000

Aaron Rai, Cameron Champ, Charles Howell III, Doug Ghim: +5000

Carlos Ortiz, C.T. Pan, Davis Riley, Mark Hubbard, Sahith Theegala: +6000

Taylor Moore, Lanto Griffin, Adam Long: +6600

Chad Ramey, Scott Stallings, Anirban Lahiri: +7000

For full and updated odds, click here.