Michael Feagles fires 59 in opening round of KFT'S BMW Charity Pro-AM

Michael Feagles made a left-to-right, curling 30-footer for birdie on his final hole Thursday to shoot 59 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

It marked the ninth sub-60 round all time on the Korn Ferry Tour and the second this year.

Mac Meissner shot 59 in April's Lecom Suncoast Classic. Prior to that, no one had broken 60 on tour since 2017. The lowest score ever recorded on the KFT is a 58 by Stephan Jaeger at the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic.

Feagles had never shot better than 64 in his KFT career, which includes 33 previous starts.

Feagles sinks birdie for an historic 59 scorecard

The 25-year-old former Fighting Illini began the opening round at Thornblade Club – one of two courses in rotation with the pro-am field in South Carolina – on the 10th hole.

He turned in 6-under 30 and was 7 under through 13 holes. That’s when he birdied in, carding circles from No. 5 to his par-3 finisher a the ninth.

Even with the historic round, Feagles only leads by two shots. Josh Teater carded a 10-under 62 at Carolina Country Club.

Feagles will play Carolina CC on Friday while Teater will move to Thornblade.