Michael Strahan joins "Feherty," Monday, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. ET

Pro Football Hall of Famer and television personality Michael Strahan will join David Feherty on the season nine finale of his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series, Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday (Sept. 2) at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Filmed in New York City, the interview will center around a number of subjects, including:

The former New York Giant’s love of golf, and overcoming its initial intimidation factor.

Reflecting on the memories of winning Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots.

Discussing his transition to the NFL after being a standout at Texas Southern University.

Recounting the feeling of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Strahan’s move to television after retiring from football following the Super Bowl win.

Following Monday night’s season nine finale of Feherty, the Emmy-nominated host will return for a special Ryder Cup 2020 “one year out” preview episode, airing on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Originating from Sheboygan, Wis., just down the road from where the competition will be held at Whistling Straits Golf Course, Feherty will be joined by United States captain Steve Stricker and European captain Padraig Harrington to preview next year’s biennial international competition.

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series initially debuted in June 2011, and celebrated its 100th episode milestone in 2017. Feherty is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original productions division, which also is responsible for the production of the network’s critically acclaimed GOLF Films.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.