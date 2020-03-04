Michelle Wie West to join 'Golf Central Live From' in 2020; Justin Leonard shifts to Primetime

GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated Golf Central Live From news program outlined its plans for the 2020 golf season, beginning next week at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course with Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS (Monday-Sunday, March 9-15). Among the new elements slated for the program this year, five-time LPGA Tour winner (and major champion) Michelle Wie West will join the program as a contributing analyst. Additionally, GOLF Channel analyst Justin Leonard (12-time PGA TOUR winner and major champion) will transition to show’s primetime telecasts, beginning at THE PLAYERS.

“I am excited to join the Golf Central Live From team at THE PLAYERS next week,” said Wie West. “I learned a lot from working with the Live From team at the Solheim Cup and I am honored to have been invited back to be a contributing analyst alongside some of the best for this prestigious event.”

“I’m looking forward to joining Rich [Lerner], Brandel [Chamblee] and David [Duval] in 2020,” said Leonard. “For years, they’ve been a well-oiled machine, recapping and analyzing the best golfers in the world at the biggest events. I’ve been fortunate to work with the Live From team for the past few years, and it’s an honor to expand my contributions and continue to bring my personal experience to educate and entertain our viewers.”

Wie West, the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open champion, will contribute to Golf Central Live From at THE PLAYERS Championship next week, along with the PGA Championship in May and the Ryder Cup in September. She made her GOLF Channel guest analyst debut in 2019 as a studio analyst for the network’s Solheim Cup news coverage on Golf Central.

Leonard joined GOLF Channel as an analyst in 2015, and in addition to his role on Golf Central, he also contributes to the network’s PGA TOUR live tournament coverage.

Golf Central Live From delivers comprehensive wraparound news coverage on-site from golf’s biggest events throughout the year. In 2020, Live From will contribute on-site from THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, The Open, the Olympics and the Ryder Cup.

GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM – 2020 BROADCAST TEAM:

Hosts Cara Banks, Ryan Burr, Rich Lerner, Lauren Thompson, Gary Williams Analysts Notah Begay, Brandel Chamblee, David Duval, Trevor Immelman, Billy Kratzert, Justin Leonard, Arron Oberholser, Mark Rolfing, Michelle Wie West Reporters / Insiders Steve Burkowski, Jaime Diaz, Rex Hoggard, Ryan Lavner, Todd Lewis, Chantel McCabe

GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM NEWS PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE IN 2020: