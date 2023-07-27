×

Miguel Angel Jimenez fires 66 to grab Senior Open lead at Royal Porthcawl

Getty Images
 

BRIDGEND, Wales — Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 5-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the The Senior Open on Thursday, five years after he became the first Spaniard to win the tournament.

Jimenez is two shots ahead of Alex Cejka and Mario Tiziani at Royal Porthcawl. Vijay Singh and Jeev Milka Singh are three shots off the lead.

“I am playing very solid on all parts of the game, from the tees to the greens, putting working also,” Jimenez said.

Full-field scores from The Senior Open Championship

Jimenez, who edged Bernhard Langer by one shot at St. Andrews in 2018, made six birdies and one bogey.

“I was little bit rushing myself there,” he said of his bogey on the 14th. “That was the only bad thing.”

Defending champion Darren Clarke’s 73 included a double bogey on the par-4 first.

Langer, who won the last time The Senior Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, also carded a 73. He is a four-time winner of this major and has been runner-up three times.

The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule. The winner gets into The Open next year at Royal Troon.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Birdie barrage gives MAJ TimberTech lead

BY Associated Press  — 

Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied his final four holes for a 5-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead over Paul Goydos and Rod Pampling.
News & Opinion

MAJ wins third senior event this year at Boeing

BY Associated Press  — 

Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season.
News & Opinion

MAJ has 2nd ace of week in second win of '22

BY Associated Press  — 

Never did he expect to see a second hole-in-one in the same tournament, but Jimenez holed the 6-iron on the 178-yard 14th.