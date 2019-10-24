Minjee Lee (66) takes one-shot lead in South Korea

Getty Images

BUSAN, South Korea – Minjee Lee overcame a series of changing weather conditions at the Buick Ladies Championship to take a one-stroke lead with a bogey-free 6-under 66 after the first round of the LPGA tournament.

"Sometime we had sunshine, wind, rain ... we had a little bit of everything today," the Australian said Thursday under an umbrella at the end of her round as the showers persisted. "But whenever I had to make up-and-downs, I was able to get up-and-down."

Danielle Kang, who won last week's tournament at Shanghai, was in a group tied for second with Jin Young Ko, Jeongeun Lee6 and Seung Yeon Lee on the LPGA International Busan course.

Full-field scores from the BMW Ladies Championship

Shanshan Feng was in a group of seven tied for sixth with a 68. She found some of the tough conditions to her liking.

"Somehow when I play in the wind, I'm more focused and more patient."

Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda each shot 69, her sister Jessica Korda 71 and Morgan Pressel and Paula Creamer had opening 74s.

It's the second stop on the LPGA Tour's Asian swing. There are tournaments in Taiwan and Japan over the next two weeks.

