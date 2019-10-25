CHIBA, Japan – Nearly 7 inches of rain flooded Narashino Country Club on Friday and will force the season’s first Monday finish at the Zozo Championship.

Officials announced the second round at the first-year event is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. (local). According to PGA Tour regulations, the tournament will carry over to Monday to complete 72 holes.

Zozo Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

After rain from Typhoon Bualoi forced the cancelation of play Friday the storm intensified and left multiple holes at Narashino under water.

The course will be closed to spectators Saturday but officials plan to allow fans on the course Sunday and Monday.

Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland share the first-round lead at 6 under.

Programming note: Because of record-breaking rain fall, tee times have been moved back for the second round of the Zozo Championship. Golf Channel broadcast times have also changed. Coverage will be shown from 10:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 a.m. ET. Round 2 will only be played Friday night. We will continue to provide updates as needed.