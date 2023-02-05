Although the sun set at Pebble Beach Sunday evening, a winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has yet to be been crowned.

With play suspended Saturday afternoon due to high winds, the third round resumed Sunday morning and the final round began shortly after noon.

With a Monday finish on tap (live coverage will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Golf Channel), Justin Rose leads by two strokes at 15 under after completing nine holes in the final round. Play was suspended due to darkness at 5:33 p.m. PT.

On Sunday morning, Justin Rose captured the 54-hole lead by playing his final three holes at Monterey Peninsula Country Club at 3-under to take a one-stroke lead into the final round.

Full-field scores from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The former world No. 1, who's looking for his first win since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, opened the final round with a bogey, but regained a share of the lead with an eagle on No. 6 and then stood alone atop the leaderboard following a birdie on No. 7.

Peter Malnati led Saturday afternoon when the horn blew, and after finishing nine holes in his final round, the 35-year-old sits T-2 at 13 under with Denny McCarthy and Brendon Todd.

McCarthy made it through 15 holes in the final round. The 29-year-old, who's still searching for his maiden PGA Tour victory, turned in a front-nine 29 with seven birdies. He nearly knocked himself out of contention with consecutive bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14, but bounced back with a birdie on 15.

One stroke back is Taylor Pendrith, who completed all 72 holes. The Canadian shot an 8-under 64 Sunday, becoming the first player since 2013 to post a 64 or better in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Sitting T-5 with Pendrith are Beau Hossler, Keith Mitchell and Brandon Wu.

Hall of Famers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have claimed Monday victories at Pebble Beach. And shortly after sunrise on Monday, the majority of the field will pick up where they left off Sunday and try to notch a victory at one of the sport's most iconic venues, adding their name to an illustrious list of golf greats.