Next month’s BMW PGA Championship is expected to have a heavy LIV presence.

According to a published entry list on the DP World Tour website, more than a dozen players who have joined the rival tour will tee it up at the circuit’s flagship event at Wentworth, a group that includes European stalwarts Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia.

Abraham Ancer, Kevin Na, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Jason Kokrak are also among the players who have entered the event, scheduled for Sept. 8-11, thanks to an exemption category that allows the top 60 players in the world.

Each of the LIV players will be docked a six-figure fine but are not prohibited from competing based on the tour’s rules and regulations. The DP World Tour operates independently from the PGA Tour, which has indefinitely suspended any member who played a LIV event.

For the LIV players, it’ll be their second tournament in as many weeks – the fourth LIV event will be held next week outside Boston.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick also are listed in the BMW PGA field.

“It’s going to be odd seeing certainly people at Wentworth,” Fitzpatrick said Thursday at the Tour Championship. “That is going to be a bit weird, and obviously it’s a little bit disappointing. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens. Obviously [the DP World Tour is] not quite in as strong a position as the PGA Tour are in terms of regulations. I guess we’ll just have to see how it plays out.”