Morgan Pressel started the new year continuing her fight to end the disease that took her mother’s life.

The 13th annual Morgan & Friends Fight Cancer event at St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida, on Monday raised $1,000,622. It marked the fifth consecutive year the effort topped $1 million, raising total funding to $9.5 million over the years.

Pressel’s mother, Kathryn Krickstein Pressel, died in 2003 of breast cancer.

“When we first started this, the thought was if we can save one person, one life, one family, everything that goes with breast cancer and all the heartbreak that goes with that, it will be worth it,” Pressel told LPGA.com.

The effort’s impact has reached far beyond that, with the monies raised supporting patient care and research at the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, funding the Kathryn Krickstein Mammovan and also helping efforts at the Sylvester Cancer Center at the University of Miami.

Juli Inkster, Paul Creamer, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Brittany Lincicome, So Yeon Ryu, Jessica Korda, Gerina Piller, Billy Horschel and Martin Hall joined Pressel in the effort.

Pressel grew up at St. Andrews and still lives there today with her husband, Andy Bush. She credits the tight-knit community for continuing to inspire her with its level of support in honor of her mother’s memory.

“I’m so thankful for all the people who have been here from the beginning,” Pressel said.