Mount Juliet to host Irish Open in 2020

The European Tour announced Tuesday that Mount Juliet Estate has been chosen as the host site for the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The parkland course in County Kilkenny will host the event for the first time in 25 years, having also been the Irish Open venue from 1993-95. That stretch featured wins from three of Europe's most decorated champions, with Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Sam Torrance all lifting the trophy.

The course also twice hosted the WGC-American Express Championship, which later became the WGC-Mexico Championship. Tiger Woods won the tournament there in 2002 while Ernie Els won in 2004.

Previously played in July, the tournament will shift to May 28-31 next year and will remain the second of seven elevated Rolex Series events on the European Tour schedule. The announcement means a 10th different course will host the Irish Open in as many years, with recent venues including Royal Portrush (2012), Royal County Down (2015), The K Club (2016) and Portstewart (2017). This year Jon Rahm won by two shots at Lahinch.