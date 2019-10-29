Mount Juliet to host Irish Open in 2020

Getty Images

The European Tour announced Tuesday that Mount Juliet Estate has been chosen as the host site for the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The parkland course in County Kilkenny will host the event for the first time in 25 years, having also been the Irish Open venue from 1993-95. That stretch featured wins from three of Europe's most decorated champions, with Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Sam Torrance all lifting the trophy.

The course also twice hosted the WGC-American Express Championship, which later became the WGC-Mexico Championship. Tiger Woods won the tournament there in 2002 while Ernie Els won in 2004.

Previously played in July, the tournament will shift to May 28-31 next year and will remain the second of seven elevated Rolex Series events on the European Tour schedule. The announcement means a 10th different course will host the Irish Open in as many years, with recent venues including Royal Portrush (2012), Royal County Down (2015), The K Club (2016) and Portstewart (2017). This year Jon Rahm won by two shots at Lahinch.

More articles like this

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Rory (T-33) identifies issue with putting stroke

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Rory McIlroy realized what he needed to fix in his putting. The question is whether he’ll be able to do it before the year’s third major.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

McIlroy bogeys last two holes, shoots 73

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Rory McIlroy knows he’ll need to hole a few more putts over the weekend if he’s going to make a run at the Irish Open.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Torrid close lifts McIlroy to Irish Open win

BY Will Gray  — 

Rory McIlroy rallied from a late deficit with a pair of pivotal approach shots to capture the Irish Open by 3 shots.