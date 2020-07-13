NBA player Josh Hart: 'Golf is the worst sport imaginable'

It appears that one NBA player just found out that golf is hard.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart was photographed by the Pelicans' social-media staff playing a round of golf with coach Alvin Gentry and fellow guard J.J. Redick on Sunday at Walt Disney World, where the NBA is scheduled to resume its season next week.

While Hart's score wasn't revealed, judging by his tweet Sunday evening, it didn't go well.

"Golf is the worst sport imaginable. Idk who the hell invented it," he tweeted.

And as if likely losing a bunch of golf balls and one's sanity wasn't enough, Hart was then photoshopped onto a mock cover of PGA Tour 2K21, and the graphic was shared on the team's Twitter account.

Hopefully, though, Hart will give the sport another chance.