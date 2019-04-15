From presidents to superstar athletes to multi-platinum recording artists, Tiger Woods has plenty of celebrity fans that were pumped to watch him win a fifth green jacket at Augusta National.

But one NBA star took it a step further, rocking custom Tiger-themed shoes for a playoff game on Sunday night.

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul put up 14 points and seven assists in their win over the Utah Jazz, and he did so while wearing furry tiger-striped shoes:

Tiger Woods Get Sneaker Tribute from Chris Paul After Masters Win https://t.co/PwIoDbM3AL — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 15, 2019

According to TMZ Sports, Paul credits Woods for getting him into golf years ago and they've played together several times, most notably during the Wyndham Championship pro-am in 2015.

But, nice gestures aside, Paul's choice of footwear begs the question ... what are those?!?!