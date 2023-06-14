NBC announces Peacock-exclusive 'U.S. Open All-Access' stream

Golf fans everywhere will have a brand new, unique streaming opportunity during the U.S. Open this week.

Ahead of Round 1 Thursday, Golf Channel's parent company, NBC Sports, announced 'U.S. Open All-Access presented by Lexus' – a 20-hour, limited commercial, whip-around coverage stream of the third major of the year.

The Peacock-exclusive stream will be hosted by radio and podcast personality Chris Vernon and former PGA Tour pro Johnson Wagner in what is expected to be a fun, fast-paced and high-energy way to watch the action from Los Angeles Country Club. They'll be joined by guests throughout the Thursday-Sunday coverage, including NBC Sports analyst Jay Croucher, as well as some of the sport's stars and celebrities.

How to watch: U.S. Open All-Access presented by Lexus

This broadcast will be exclusively on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, and will utilize footage from all live NBC Golf feeds across linear and digital during the afternoon session each day (all times ET; click on the link below to watch stream when live).