NBC SPORTS TO AIR FIVE MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIPS IN FOUR WEEKS

The world’s premier players will take center stage, beginning today, as NBC Sports Group kicks off its coverage of five major championships in a span of four weeks.

The four-week major championship span began today with live coverage of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship on GOLF Channel. The stretch continues with The 148TH Open on GOLF Channel and NBC (July 18-21); the Evian Championship on GOLF Channel and CNBC (July 25-28); The Senior Open on GOLF Channel and NBC (July 25-28); and the AIG Women’s British Open on GOLF Channel and NBC (Aug. 1-4).

“With the newly enhanced golf schedule for 2019, five major championships in four weeks is unprecedented in the world of professional golf,” said Molly Solomon, GOLF Channel executive vice president of content and executive producer. “This time of year is one of the greatest to be a golf fan.”

THE 148TH OPEN FROM ROYAL PORTRUSH: As previously announced, GOLF Channel and NBC will combine for nearly 50 live tournament hours next week at The 148TH Open from Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, airing next Thursday-Sunday, July 18-21.

BACK-TO-BACK MAJORS ON THE LPGA TOUR: Starting Thursday, July 25, GOLF Channel, CNBC and NBC will combine for live coverage of the Evian Championship and the AIG Women’s British Open – the fourth and fifth major championships on the LPGA Tour, respectively. The Evian Championship, taking place in July for the first time, will be hosted at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian Les-Bains, France. GOLF Channel and CNBC will combine for more than 20 hours of live tournament action Thursday-Sunday (July 25-28). The following week, GOLF Channel and NBC will air 28 hours of live coverage of the LPGA’s final major of 2019, the AIG Women’s British Open, taking place at Woburn Golf Club in England. The 28 live hours will be most ever for the AIG Women’s British Open, and the most number of live hours for an LPGA Tour event on any network in 2019.

TWO PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS MAJORS IN JULY: The PGA TOUR Champions will host its two final major championships of the year in July, with live coverage on GOLF Channel and NBC. Today-Sunday, GOLF Channel will air 11 live hours of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, taking place for the first time at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, which has hosted more than 60 PGA TOUR events and three PGA Championships. Two weeks later, GOLF Channel and NBC will combine for nearly 20 hours of live coverage of The Senior Open, July 25-28, taking place at historic Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in England.