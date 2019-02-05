NBC Sports Group and Rory McIlroy Inc Launch GolfPass: A Modern, Digital Golf Membership

NBC Sports Group and global golf superstar Rory McIlroy today announced the launch of GOLFPASS, a new digital membership delivering comprehensive benefits tailored to the modern golfer’s lifestyle. GOLFPASS is a first-of-its-kind, direct-to-consumer subscription program, which offers opportunities to play more golf, comprehensive tools to improve any golfer’s game; high-quality video content; and enhanced shopping and travel experiences. GOLFPASS is the product of two years of development and collaboration between Rory McIlroy Inc. and NBC Sports Group. The announcement was made today by McIlroy, GOLFPASS founder, and Mike McCarley, president, GOLF, NBC Sports.

“Golf has been a constant in my life, a passion I share with millions of others. Creating GOLFPASS with NBC Sports was driven by my desire to enrich the golf experience for fans all around the world,” said McIlroy. “Arnold Palmer showed tremendous vision when founding GOLF Channel in 1995 and it now stands as a significant part of his legacy. I have the utmost respect for the impact he made on the game and I will carry that spirit forward by helping to lead our sport into its digital future with GOLFPASS.”

“GOLFPASS is designed to make golf more accessible and fun using NBC Sports’ portfolio of golf tech and services that help better connect golfers to the sport. Whether it’s video instruction from the best coaches in the world or enhancing the golf experience on and off the course, GOLFPASS adds tremendous value for golfers,” said McCarley. “Rory is the perfect partner for GOLFPASS, not only because he’s an approachable, genuine and global ambassador for golf – much in the same way Mr. Palmer was – he’s also eager to modernize how golfers engage with the sport in their daily lives, whether watching a screen or with a club in their hand.”

GOLFPASS: CONNECTING GOLFERS TO THEIR PASSION

GOLFPASS perks and benefits span five pillars – Play, Learn, Watch, Travel and Shop – which are the most frequent ways golfers engage with the sport. A GOLFPASS membership – $9.99 per month or $99 per year – is unmatched and available today via www.golfpass.com and soon via connected TV, and iOS and Android apps. Memberships tailored for the U.K., Ireland and Australia will launch in the coming months:

“GOLFPASS is truly an exciting new platform and community for golfers. We are proud to be a launch partner and look forward to integrating our TaylorMade brand and presenting our best-in-class products to GOLFPASS members in the years to come,” said David Abeles, president and CEO, TaylorMade Golf Company.

GOLFPASS: EXCLUSIVE CONTENT FROM RORY MCILROY

McIlroy’s role as GOLFPASS’s founder was highlighted last night when he introduced GOLFPASS on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and continues today with scheduled appearances on NBC’s TODAY, CNBC’s Squawk Box, GOLF’s Morning Drive; NBCSN’s Men in Blazers; McIlroy will start sporting the GOLFPASS logo on his golf bag at next week’s Genesis Open. Additionally, McIlroy’s contributions include co-hosting an exclusive GOLFPASS podcast with television host, radio personality and Emmy award-winning producer Carson Daly (The Voice, TODAY), as well as kicking off four GOLFPASS Originals and continually providing exclusive content:

My Roots: Rory McIlroy: McIlroy shares his own story – openly and honestly – from his humble beginnings to his meteoric rise to world No. 1, four-time major champion and FedExCup Champion. My Roots: Rory McIlroy is the first six-chapter installment of this GOLFPASS Originals interview series, which will capture the journeys of a wide spectrum of leaders from across the golf landscape.

My Daily Routine: McIlroy kicks off this GOLFPASS Original series where top golfers, athletes, entertainers and acclaimed business professionals explain what they do each day to keep them sharp – including "life hack" tips spanning from their morning rituals to how they wind down at night.

Lessons with a Champion Golfer: In the first season of this GOLFPASS Original instructional series, members learn directly from McIlroy and his lifetime instructor, Michael Bannon, as they share drills and tips used throughout McIlroy's career. This 12-part series features premium-quality instruction and utilizes top technology, including a Swing 360 camera, specialty graphics, Toptracer and Trackman stats.

Toughest Tracks: Travel the globe with top golfers, analysts and celebrities to find out how they navigate some of the hardest holes in golf. In the first episode, McIlroy walks the newly designed 7th hole and several others at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, site of The Open this year.

A native of Northern Ireland, McIlroy, 29, turned professional in 2007 and has become one of the most popular golfers in the world because of his approachability with fans and candor with media. A four-time major championship winner, McIlroy also has earned 23 career victories, including 14 on the PGA TOUR. He held the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for 95 weeks and is one of only four players to win three majors by the age of 25 (Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth), which include The Open (2014), U.S. Open (2011) and the PGA Championship (2012, 2014). He has represented Europe on five Ryder Cup teams and won the PGA TOUR’s prestigious FedExCup in 2016.