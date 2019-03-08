NBC Sports Launches New Golf Podcast Hosted by Rory McIlroy and Carson Daly

NBC Sports today announced the debut of its newest golf podcast – The Rory & Carson Podcast – hosted by four-time major champion Rory McIlroy and The Voice/TODAY show host Carson Daly. In their monthly podcast that launches today on GOLFPASS, pop culture and sports collide as the two take on topics from golf to rugby, TV, music, sports and entertainment. The podcast headlines NBC Sports new slate of golf podcasts, covering a wide range of topics throughout the game of golf – on and off the golf course – hosted by several voices from NBC Sports’ on-air and digital golf coverage, the deepest bench of voices in golf.

The full audio of Rory & Carson Podcast debut episode is now available on GOLF Channel Digital for free. Golf Channel Digital staff writer Will Gray, host of the GOLF Channel Podcast, introduces listeners to the new podcast and shares information on how listeners can access future episodes. The full video podcast is available exclusively on GOLFPASS, a new direct-to-consumer digital subscription program delivering comprehensive benefits tailored to the modern golfer’s lifestyle. In addition, behind the scenes clips and bonus video are also available on GOLFPASS.

McIlroy, GOLFPASS founder and defending champion at this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and Daly on the premiere episode will discuss McIlroy’s early playing career, his love for the Masters, family aspirations and the challenges of being a public figure.

“We’re talking about golf, pop culture and sort of everything in between,” said McIlroy. “It’s a good way for me to engage with fans and keep them up to date with what I’m doing, but also try to show another side of me and of golf.”

“It’s great that Rory is continuing to try to create more access to the game through GOLFPASS,” said Daly. “This podcast is a platform for him to speak on all topics, whether it is golf, issues within the game of golf, and certainly pop culture things that I’ll bring out. I love the game and have been around it my whole life and appreciate the opportunity to talk to hardcore golf fans with Rory through this podcast.”

NBC Sports also has launched several new GOLF podcasts, including:

Brandel Chamblee Podcast with Jamie Diaz: GOLF Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee and award-winning journalist and GOLF Channel Insider Jaime Diaz are teaming up for a monthly podcast where they discuss, debate and break down some of the more interesting topics in golf, including debating who is the greatest golfer of all-time – Tiger Woods or Jack Nicklaus – in their debut episode.

Latest episode: “Who is Brandel Chamblee?” will debut Friday, March 8, taking a deep dive into the playing and television careers of the former PGA TOUR player-turned GOLF Channel analyst.

Friday, March 8 Where: GOLF Channel Digital: Brandel Chamblee Podcast with Jaime Diaz

1Up Podcast with Gary Williams presented by Peter Millar: Morning Drive co-host Gary Williams hosts a weekly conversation-based podcast where some of the biggest names in sports and beyond share their love for the game of golf. Making its debut in January, the 1Up podcast has featured the likes of Baseball Hall-of-Famers Tom Glavine and John Smoltz; former MLB all-star pitcher Mark Mulder and former professional tennis star and Olympic silver medalist Mardy Fish; and legendary golf instructors Butch and Billy Harmon.

On this week’s episode: Williams sits down with NBC Sports Emmy Award-winning golf producers Tommy Roy and Tom Randolph, who will lead NBC Sports’ coverage of THE PLAYERS Championship next week. Roy and Randolph will give fans a glimpse into behind the scenes of a live tournament golf production and recollecting some of the biggest moments in NBC Sports golf coverage over the years.

Friday, March 8 Where: GOLF Channel Digital: 1Up Podcast with Gary Williams presented by Peter Millar

GOLF Channel Podcast: Golf Channel Digital’s team of writers and insiders interview some of the brightest stars in golf and discuss the latest news in the golf world.

Next episode: GOLF Channel Digital staff writer Will Gray and GOLF Channel analysts Tripp Isenhour and Brian Bateman preview THE PLAYERS Championship.

Monday, March 11 Upcoming episodes: Gray will host two special podcasts on-site at THE PLAYERS Championship covering the intersection of golf and business, taped in front a studio audience and will include audience interaction. Presented by Grant Thornton, two podcasts will take place Thursday and Saturday in front of a live studio audience and featuring and audience Q&A. GOLF Channel analyst David Duval and Skullcandy CEO Jason Hodell will be guests on Thursday’s podcast. Saturday’s podcast will include Golf Channel analyst Trevor Immelman and Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price.

Thursday, March 14; Saturday, March 16 Where: GOLF Channel Digital: GOLF Channel Podcast

Pro-Am Podcast: GOLF Channel host and reporter George Savaricas and producer Ryan Griffiths discuss the trending topics in golf as they see it from different sides of the camera. Joined weekly by guests from all over the worlds of golf, sports and pop culture. Past guests have included Football Hall-of-Famer Brian Urlacher, NBC Sports’ David Feherty and PGA TOUR professionals Luke Donald and Eddie Pepperell.

Next episode: THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship Where: GOLF Channel Digital: Pro-Am Podcast

Feherty Podcast presented by Farmers Insurance: Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Emmy Award-nominated host David Feherty sits down with celebrity guests from across sports, entertainment and politics on his self-titled interview series, Feherty. The Feherty Podcast features the audio of the full episodes in their entirety.

Upcoming episode: Season nine of Feherty kicked off with the first of a two-part episode with Fred Couples. Part 1 features a wide range of topics, including Couples’ introduction to the game, memories from his collegiate golf days at Houston, his first time playing with Tiger Woods and his victories at the Masters (1992) and THE PLAYERS Championship (1994 and 1996).

Thursday, March 7 Where: Feherty Podcasts

GOLF Advisor Podcast: The GOLF Advisor podcast delivers news, tips and commentary on the best places to play golf around the world from the team of writers at GOLF Advisor, the world’s largest golf course review website.

On this week’s episode: GOLF Advisor Editor-at-Large Matt Ginella sat down with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in Scottsdale, Ariz., for an episode of GOLF Advisor Round Trip to talk golf, football and life off the gridiron.

Thursday, March 7 Where: GOLF Advisor Podcasts

GOLF Channel podcasts are available on GOLF Channel Digital and on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Art19 and other podcast providers. The GOLF Advisor Podcast is available on GolfAdvisor.com, and the Feherty Podcast is available on Feherty.com. The full video version of the Rory & Carson Podcast is available exclusively on GOLFPASS.