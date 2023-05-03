The fields are set for the NCAA men’s regional tournaments, which will take place May 15-17.

Thirteen teams and 10 individuals whose teams did not qualify will compete at three of the six regions. The other three will have 14 teams and five individuals. The top five teams and the low individual whose team is not among that quintet will advance to the finals.

The men's NCAA Championship will be contested May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona. Click here for the women's regional sites and teams.

Auburn Regional

Auburn University Club, Auburn, Alabama (Auburn)

1. Vanderbilt 2. Tennessee 3. Auburn 4. Colorado State 5. Ohio State 6. Washington 7. TCU 8. Chattanooga 9. Houston [American Athletic Conference] 10. Marquette [Big East Conference] 11. Indiana 12. Augusta University [Southland Conference] 13. Siena [Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference]

Individuals:

Alex Goff, Kentucky Brantley Scott, Troy Erik Jansson, Jacksonville State Tobias Jonsson, Mercer Cameron Clarke, Southern Miss Brian Ma, Harvard Jackson Skeen, Tennessee Tech Luka Naglic, Arkansas State Hugo Thyr, South Alabama Killian McGinley, Fairfield

Salem Regional

The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, Salem, South Carolina (Clemson)

1. North Carolina 2. Georgia Tech [Atlantic Coast Conference] 3. Texas A&M 4. San Diego State [Mountain West Conference] 5. Georgia Southern 6. Arkansas 7. Purdue 8. New Mexico 9. Clemson 10. Furman 11. Middle Tennessee 12. Northern Illinois University [Mid-American Conference] 13. Long Island University [Northeast Conference] 14. Longwood [Big South Conference]

Individuals:

Kieron van Wyk, College of Charleston Luis Carrera, University of Central Florida Johnny Travale, University of Central Florida Seth Taylor, Coastal Carolina Bryce Corbett, Radford

East Lansing Regional

Eagle Eye GC, East Lansing, Michigan (Michigan State)

1. Illinois [Big Ten Conference] 2. Florida [Southeastern Conference] 3. Texas 4. Oregon 5. Kansas State 6. Georgia 7. Liberty [ASUN Conference] 8. San Diego 9. University of Arkansas at Little Rock [Ohio Valley Conference] 10. Michigan State 11. Wisconsin 12. Illinois State [Missouri Valley Conference] 13. Purdue University Fort Wayne [Horizon League]

Individuals:

Barend Botha, Toledo Ben Warian, Minnesota Tyler Goecke, Wright State Palmer Jackson, Notre Dame Nathan Han, Columbia Mikkel Mathiesen, Wright State Caleb VanArragon, Valparaiso Nate Stevens, Notre Dame Anthony Delisanti, Valparaiso Jack Simon, St. John’s (New York)

Las Vegas Regional

Bear’s Best, Las Vegas (UNLV)

1. Arizona State 2. Stanford [Pac-12 Conference] 3. Virginia 4. Oklahoma State 5. Northwestern 6. East Tennessee State [Southern Conference] 7. Cincinnati 8. San Francisco 9. UNC Greensboro 10. Long Beach State [Big West Conference] 11. Oregon State 12. Davidson [Atlantic 10 Conference] 13. Kansas City [The Summit League] 14. Lehigh [Patriot League]

Individuals:

Caden Fioroni, UNLV Mac McClear, Iowa Aidan Thomas, New Mexico State Garrison Smith, New Mexico State Brady McKinlay, Utah Valley

Norman Regional

Jimmie Austin OU GC, Norman, Oklahoma (Oklahoma)

1. Texas Tech 2. Oklahoma [Big 12 Conference] 3. Alabama 4. Ole Miss 5. Wake Forest 6. Duke 7. LSU 8. North Florida 9. Colorado 10. Kansas 11. University of North Carolina Wilmington [Colonial Athletic Association] 12. University of Louisiana at Lafayette [Sun Belt Conference] 13. Princeton [The Ivy League] 14. Arkansas-Pine Bluff [Southwestern Athletic Conference]

Individuals:

Luke Gutschewski, Iowa State Nathan Petronzio, SMU Bret Gray, Sam Houston Vicente Marzilio, North Texas James Swash, Louisiana Tech

Morgan Hill Regional

The Institute GC, Morgan Hill, California (San Jose State)

1. Pepperdine 2. Florida State 3. Mississippi State 4. Arizona 5. Louisville 6. Baylor 7. Missouri 8. Brigham Young [West Coast Conference] 9. N.C. State 10. California 11. Charlotte [Conference USA] 12. Grand Canyon [Western Athletic Conference] 13. Northern Colorado [Big Sky Conference]

Individuals: