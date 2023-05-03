The fields are set for the NCAA men’s regional tournaments, which will take place May 15-17.
Thirteen teams and 10 individuals whose teams did not qualify will compete at three of the six regions. The other three will have 14 teams and five individuals. The top five teams and the low individual whose team is not among that quintet will advance to the finals.
The men's NCAA Championship will be contested May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona. Click here for the women's regional sites and teams.
Auburn Regional
Auburn University Club, Auburn, Alabama (Auburn)
- 9. Houston [American Athletic Conference]
- 10. Marquette [Big East Conference]
|
- 12. Augusta University [Southland Conference]
- 13. Siena [Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference]
Individuals:
- Erik Jansson, Jacksonville State
- Cameron Clarke, Southern Miss
- Jackson Skeen, Tennessee Tech
- Luka Naglic, Arkansas State
- Killian McGinley, Fairfield
Salem Regional
The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, Salem, South Carolina (Clemson)
- 2. Georgia Tech [Atlantic Coast Conference]
|
- 4. San Diego State [Mountain West Conference]
|
- 12. Northern Illinois University [Mid-American Conference]
- 13. Long Island University [Northeast Conference]
- 14. Longwood [Big South Conference]
Individuals:
- Kieron van Wyk, College of Charleston
- Luis Carrera, University of Central Florida
- Johnny Travale, University of Central Florida
- Seth Taylor, Coastal Carolina
East Lansing Regional
Eagle Eye GC, East Lansing, Michigan (Michigan State)
- 1. Illinois [Big Ten Conference]
- 2. Florida [Southeastern Conference]
- 7. Liberty [ASUN Conference]
|
- 9. University of Arkansas at Little Rock [Ohio Valley Conference]
- 12. Illinois State [Missouri Valley Conference]
- 13. Purdue University Fort Wayne [Horizon League]
Individuals:
- Tyler Goecke, Wright State
- Palmer Jackson, Notre Dame
- Mikkel Mathiesen, Wright State
- Caleb VanArragon, Valparaiso
- Anthony Delisanti, Valparaiso
- Jack Simon, St. John’s (New York)
Las Vegas Regional
Bear’s Best, Las Vegas (UNLV)
- 2. Stanford [Pac-12 Conference]
- 6. East Tennessee State [Southern Conference]
- 10. Long Beach State [Big West Conference]
- 12. Davidson [Atlantic 10 Conference]
- 13. Kansas City [The Summit League]
- 14. Lehigh [Patriot League]
Individuals:
- Aidan Thomas, New Mexico State
- Garrison Smith, New Mexico State
- Brady McKinlay, Utah Valley
Norman Regional
Jimmie Austin OU GC, Norman, Oklahoma (Oklahoma)
- 2. Oklahoma [Big 12 Conference]
|
- 11. University of North Carolina Wilmington [Colonial Athletic Association]
- 12. University of Louisiana at Lafayette [Sun Belt Conference]
- 13. Princeton [The Ivy League]
- 14. Arkansas-Pine Bluff [Southwestern Athletic Conference]
Individuals:
- Luke Gutschewski, Iowa State
- Vicente Marzilio, North Texas
- James Swash, Louisiana Tech
Morgan Hill Regional
The Institute GC, Morgan Hill, California (San Jose State)
- 8. Brigham Young [West Coast Conference]
- 11. Charlotte [Conference USA]
- 12. Grand Canyon [Western Athletic Conference]
- 13. Northern Colorado [Big Sky Conference]
Individuals:
- Matthew Manganello, Fresno State
- Matthew Sutherland, Fresno State
- Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount University
- Mahanth Chirravuri, Southern California
- Julien Paltrinieri, Santa Clara
- Caleb Shetler, San Jose State
- Pono Yanagi, Washington State
- Jackson Rivera, Southern California
- Casey Leebrick, Sacramento State