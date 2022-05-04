NCAA men's regional fields: OU at home while defending champs go to Texas

The NCAA Division I Men's Golf Committee announced Wednesday the fields for each of the six regionals, which will be played May 16-18.

Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals, while the other three sites will include 14 teams and five separate individuals. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals, May 27 - June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Pepperdine is the defending national champion.

Here is a look at each of the six regional fields and seedings. Conference champions noted in parenthesis:

Palm Beach Gardens Regional

PGA National (Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Teams

1. Vanderbilt (Southeastern Conference)

2. Florida

3. Notre Dame

4. Florida State

5. Purdue

6. New Mexico

7. South Florida (American Athletic Conference)

8. Little Rock (Sun Belt Conference)

9. College of Charleston (Colonial Athletic Conference)

10. Indiana

11. San Diego

12. Davidson (Atlantic 10 Conference)

13. Loyola Maryland (Patriot League)

14. Charleston Southern (Big South Conference)

Individuals

1. Nick Lyerly, UNC Greensboro

2. Tobias Jonsson, Mercer

3. Henrik Lilja, Cambpell

4. Ross Funderburke, Furman

5. Zack Byers, Gardner-Webb

Preview: Palm Beach Gardens and Columbus Regionals

Columbus Regional

OSU GC (Scarlet), Columbus, Ohio

Teams

1. Oklahoma State

2. Georgia Tech

3. Arkansas

4. Clemson

5. East Tennessee State (Southern Conference)

6. Ohio State

7. Duke

8. Northwestern

9. Florida Gulf Coast

10. San Francisco

11. Kentucky

12. Wright State (Horizon League)

13. Southern Illinois (Missouri Valley Conference)

Individuals

1. Hunter Eichhorn, Marquette

2. Griffin Barela, Wisconsin

3. Patrick Sheehan, Penn State

4. Thomas Giroux, Oakland

5. Conner Burgess, Virginia Tech

6. Sam Jean, Cincinnati

7. Louis Olsakovsky, Penn State

8. Cameron Huss, Wisconsin

9. Joe Muschong, Morehead State

10. Anthony Delisanti, Valparaiso

Norman Regional

Jimmie Austin GC, Norman, Oklahoma

Teams

1. Oklahoma (Big 12 Conference)

2. Texas

3. Auburn

4. South Carolina

5. Ole Miss

6. Louisville

7. Missouri

8. San Diego State (Mountain West Conference)

9. Utah

10. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)

11. Kansas State

12. UT Martin (Ohio Valley Conference)

13. Rider (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Individuals

1. Johnny Keefer, Baylor

2. Vicente Marzilio, North Texas

3. Mac McClear, Iowa

4. Justin Biwer, Colorado

5. Evan Davis, Belmont

6. Ronan Kleu, Iowa

7. Paul Conroy, Chattanooga

8. Sam Murphy, Louisiana Tech

9. Nick Wolf, Middle Tennessee

10. Michael Barnard, Middle Tennessee

Stockton Regional

The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, California

Teams

1. Arizona State

2. Washington (Pac-12 Conference)

3. Stanford

4. LSU

5. Oregon

6. Nevada

7. Liberty

8. BYU

9. UAB

10. Houston

11. U.C. Davis

12. Denver (The Summit League)

13. Abilene Christian (Western Athletic Conference)

14. Weber State (Big Sky Conference)

Individuals

1. Caden Fioroni, UNLV

2. Jackson Rivera, Southern California

3. Tyler Schafer, Long Beach State

4. Nathan Cogswell, Seattle

5. Nate Diezel, North Dakota State

Bryan Regional

Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

Teams

1. Pepperdine (West Coast Conference)

2. Texas A&M

3. Georgia

4. Tennessee

5. Kansas

6. Arizona

7. Michigan State

8. SMU (American Athletic Conference)

9. Boise State

10. Oregon State

11. Colorado State

12. Southeastern Louisiana (Southland Conference)

13. Texas Southern (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

Individuals

1. Canon Claycomb, Alabama

2. Thomas Ponder, Alabama

3. Chad Sewell, Sam Houston

4. Justin Gums, TCU

5. Riley Lewis, LMU

6. Aymeric Laussot, TCU

7. Adian Thomas, New Mexico State

8. Evan White, Texas State

9. Joe Buenfeld, Incarnate Word

10. Zane Brooks, Prairie View A&M

New Haven Regional

Yale GC, New Haven, Connecticut

Top contenders at the men's New Haven Regional

Teams

1. North Carolina

2. Texas Tech

3. Wake Forest (Athletic Coast Conference)

4. Illinois (Big Ten Conference)

5. N.C. State

6. Charlotte (Conference USA)

7. North Florida (Atlantic Sun Conference)

8. Georgia Southern

9. Mississippi State

10. Virgina

11. University of Central Florida

12. Seton Hall (Big East Conference)

13. Yale (The Ivy League)

14. Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference

Individuals