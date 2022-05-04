NCAA men's regional fields: OU at home while defending champs go to Texas

The NCAA Division I Men's Golf Committee announced Wednesday the fields for each of the six regionals, which will be played May 16-18.
Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals, while the other three sites will include 14 teams and five separate individuals. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals, May 27 - June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Pepperdine is the defending national champion.
Here is a look at each of the six regional fields and seedings. Conference champions noted in parenthesis:
Palm Beach Gardens Regional
PGA National (Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Teams
- 1. Vanderbilt (Southeastern Conference)
- 2. Florida
- 3. Notre Dame
- 4. Florida State
- 5. Purdue
- 6. New Mexico
- 7. South Florida (American Athletic Conference)
- 8. Little Rock (Sun Belt Conference)
- 9. College of Charleston (Colonial Athletic Conference)
- 10. Indiana
- 11. San Diego
- 12. Davidson (Atlantic 10 Conference)
- 13. Loyola Maryland (Patriot League)
- 14. Charleston Southern (Big South Conference)
Individuals
- 1. Nick Lyerly, UNC Greensboro
- 2. Tobias Jonsson, Mercer
- 3. Henrik Lilja, Cambpell
- 4. Ross Funderburke, Furman
- 5. Zack Byers, Gardner-Webb
Columbus Regional
OSU GC (Scarlet), Columbus, Ohio
Teams
- 1. Oklahoma State
- 2. Georgia Tech
- 3. Arkansas
- 4. Clemson
- 5. East Tennessee State (Southern Conference)
- 6. Ohio State
- 7. Duke
- 8. Northwestern
- 9. Florida Gulf Coast
- 10. San Francisco
- 11. Kentucky
- 12. Wright State (Horizon League)
- 13. Southern Illinois (Missouri Valley Conference)
Individuals
- 1. Hunter Eichhorn, Marquette
- 2. Griffin Barela, Wisconsin
- 3. Patrick Sheehan, Penn State
- 4. Thomas Giroux, Oakland
- 5. Conner Burgess, Virginia Tech
- 6. Sam Jean, Cincinnati
- 7. Louis Olsakovsky, Penn State
- 8. Cameron Huss, Wisconsin
- 9. Joe Muschong, Morehead State
- 10. Anthony Delisanti, Valparaiso
Norman Regional
Jimmie Austin GC, Norman, Oklahoma
Teams
- 1. Oklahoma (Big 12 Conference)
- 2. Texas
- 3. Auburn
- 4. South Carolina
- 5. Ole Miss
- 6. Louisville
- 7. Missouri
- 8. San Diego State (Mountain West Conference)
- 9. Utah
- 10. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)
- 11. Kansas State
- 12. UT Martin (Ohio Valley Conference)
- 13. Rider (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)
Individuals
- 1. Johnny Keefer, Baylor
- 2. Vicente Marzilio, North Texas
- 3. Mac McClear, Iowa
- 4. Justin Biwer, Colorado
- 5. Evan Davis, Belmont
- 6. Ronan Kleu, Iowa
- 7. Paul Conroy, Chattanooga
- 8. Sam Murphy, Louisiana Tech
- 9. Nick Wolf, Middle Tennessee
- 10. Michael Barnard, Middle Tennessee
Stockton Regional
The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, California
Teams
- 1. Arizona State
- 2. Washington (Pac-12 Conference)
- 3. Stanford
- 4. LSU
- 5. Oregon
- 6. Nevada
- 7. Liberty
- 8. BYU
- 9. UAB
- 10. Houston
- 11. U.C. Davis
- 12. Denver (The Summit League)
- 13. Abilene Christian (Western Athletic Conference)
- 14. Weber State (Big Sky Conference)
Individuals
- 1. Caden Fioroni, UNLV
- 2. Jackson Rivera, Southern California
- 3. Tyler Schafer, Long Beach State
- 4. Nathan Cogswell, Seattle
- 5. Nate Diezel, North Dakota State
Bryan Regional
Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas
Teams
- 1. Pepperdine (West Coast Conference)
- 2. Texas A&M
- 3. Georgia
- 4. Tennessee
- 5. Kansas
- 6. Arizona
- 7. Michigan State
- 8. SMU (American Athletic Conference)
- 9. Boise State
- 10. Oregon State
- 11. Colorado State
- 12. Southeastern Louisiana (Southland Conference)
- 13. Texas Southern (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
Individuals
- 1. Canon Claycomb, Alabama
- 2. Thomas Ponder, Alabama
- 3. Chad Sewell, Sam Houston
- 4. Justin Gums, TCU
- 5. Riley Lewis, LMU
- 6. Aymeric Laussot, TCU
- 7. Adian Thomas, New Mexico State
- 8. Evan White, Texas State
- 9. Joe Buenfeld, Incarnate Word
- 10. Zane Brooks, Prairie View A&M
New Haven Regional
Yale GC, New Haven, Connecticut
Teams
- 1. North Carolina
- 2. Texas Tech
- 3. Wake Forest (Athletic Coast Conference)
- 4. Illinois (Big Ten Conference)
- 5. N.C. State
- 6. Charlotte (Conference USA)
- 7. North Florida (Atlantic Sun Conference)
- 8. Georgia Southern
- 9. Mississippi State
- 10. Virgina
- 11. University of Central Florida
- 12. Seton Hall (Big East Conference)
- 13. Yale (The Ivy League)
- 14. Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference
Individuals
- 1. Roberto Nieves, Delaware
- 2. Eddy Lai, UCLA
- 3. Caleb Manuel, UConn
- 4. Adrian Vagberg, VCU
- 5. Ryan Tall, Lafayette