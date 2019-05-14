NCAA men's regionals: Ohio State, Arizona State get hot on Day 2

The NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals continued Tuesday at six sites across the country: Palouse Ridge (Pullman, Wash.), UT Golf Club (Austin, Texas), Stanford Golf Course (Stanford, Calif.), University of Louisville Golf Club (Louisville, Ky.), University of Georgia Golf Course (Athens, Ga.) and TPC Myrtle Beach (Myrtle Beach, S.C.).

The top five teams and the top individual not on advancing teams in each regional move on to the NCAA Championship, which begins May 24 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.

Here is everything you need to know from Day 2:

Austin Regional

In position: 1. Texas (-16), 2. Pepperdine (E), 2. Clemson (E), 4. TCU (+4), 5. Arkansas (+5)

Chasing: 6. USC (+10), 7. Iowa (+12), Marquette (+19)

Individual leaders: Pierceson Coody, Texas; Cole Hammer, Texas; Steven Chervony, Texas; Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine; Joshua McCarthy, Pepperdine (-4)

Individual in position: Sam Kim, USC (-2)

Round of the day: Texas. The top-seeded Longhorns accounted for the three best individual rounds Tuesday as Steven Chervony shot 5-under 66 and Cole Hammer and Spencer Soosman each added 68s. Texas also boasts three of the five individual co-leaders in Chervony, Hammer and Pierceson Coody.

On the cut line: Arkansas. The Razorbacks are still in position to advance to their seventh NCAA Championship in 12 years and get to play on their home course next week. The No. 6 seed shot 7 over and is five clear of sixth-place USC. Mason Overstreet led the way for Arkansas on Tuesday with a 2-under 69. Freshman Julian Perico is sixth individually after a second-round 72, though he struggled late for the second straight day by bogeying three of his last four holes.

Work to do: USC. The second-seeded Trojans are trying to avoid missing out on the NCAA Championship for a second straight year. USC has just one player in the top 10 in Sam Kim, and senior Justin Suh has yet to come alive. Suh is only 1 over, but he managed only a 72 Tuesday after a 3-under start through five holes.

Louisville Regional

In position: 1. Auburn (-8), 2. Oklahoma State (-6), 3. Baylor (E), 4. Iowa State (+2), 5. Louisville (+3)

Chasing: 6. North Florida (+9), 7. Arizona (+10), 8. West Virginia (+11)

Individual leader: Tripp Kinney, Iowa State (-8)

Individual in position: Trevor Werbylo, Arizona (-6)

Round of the day: Auburn. The second-seeded Tigers continued to distance themselves from the field Tuesday with a 7-under 277. They are 24 shots ahead of sixth place. Jacob Solomon shot 5-under 66 Tuesday while Trace Crowe added a 68. Those two players combined to make nine birdies on their back nines in Round 2. Four Auburn players are in the top 11 individually. Auburn won regional titles in 1990 and 1997. “We persevered, made some birdies down the stretch and opened up a nice cushion,” Auburn coach Nick Clinard said.

On the cut line: Louisville. The host and fourth-seeded Cardinals got under-par rounds from John Murphy (69) and Matthias Schmid (70) but only shot 7 over as a team to fall two spots to fifth on the leaderboard. “This was certainly not what we were looking for today,” Louisville coach Mark Crabtree said. “… It's a home course advantage if you take advantage of it. If used properly, it is an advantage, but we didn't take advantage of it. We need to make sure we take advantage of playing on our home course on Wednesday.”

Work to do: North Florida. The third-seeded Ospreys improved by seven shots Tuesday by shooting 1 over. Three players were in line to shoot under par through 13 holes but just one (Michael Mattiace, 69) managed to do so. Still, Travis Trace’s 74 was the throw-out score as North Florida showed off its depth. "We played much better today but just didn't finish as strong as we would have liked,” North Florida coach Scott Schroeder said. “Mikey played nicely which really kept us in the hunt. Tomorrow is what you work all year for, so it will be time for our seniors to come on and get the job done.”

Myrtle Beach Regional

In position: 1. Ohio State (-11), 2. Wake Forest (-9), 2. Illinois (-9), 4. UNLV (-4), 5. California (-2)

Chasing: 6. Texas Tech (+1), 6. Oregon (+1), 8. Florida State (+2), 9. Northwestern (+4)

Individual leaders: Edwin Yi, Oregon, and Michael Feagles, Illinois (-8)

Individual in position: Yi

Rounds of the day: Ohio State and Wake Forest. The round of the day was shared by two teams – one was expected, the other not so much. Top-seeded Wake shot 7 under behind the play of Cameron Young, Eric Bae and Eugenio Chacarra, who combined to shoot 10 under Tuesday. Ohio State, the eighth seed, equaled that round and lead at 11 under overall. The Buckeyes have all five players at T-26 or better, including Caleb Ramirez (third) and Will Voestsch (T-4). Ohio State hasn’t made the NCAA Championship as a team since 2011, when it placed sixth before losing in the quarterfinals of match play.

On the cut line: California. Senior Collin Morikawa made just one birdie Tuesday and sits T-34 at 3 over through 36 holes, but the Bears are still three shots clear of the cut line entering the final day. Senior Sebastian Crampton shot 3-under 69 to lead the No. 2 seed in Round 2 while fellow senior K.K. Limbhasut added a 71 to move to T-7 individually. “We are in position to advance tomorrow and I believe that every single one of us knows what to do,” Limbhasut said. “As seniors, we have been in this position so many times and we have pulled it off before. The is the last stretch of college golf for myself, Collin, Seb … so we want to go as far as possible. We are confident to do great things tomorrow and moving forward.”

Work to do: Florida State. The fifth-seeded Seminoles also have their best player struggling. John Pak is T-34 after a second-round 73, but Jamie Li (T-7) has stepped up behind Pak. Li shot 2-under 70, but as a whole Florida State will need a much better round. On Tuesday, the Seminoles combined to play the first hole in 7 over. “We got hit in the face right out of the gate,” Florida State coach Trey Jones said. “Outside of that, we played an OK round of golf. … The important thing is we still have a chance to do what one of our goals is, and that’s to qualify for the finals. This team has fought all year along. They have come from behind to win golf tournaments. They have come from behind after bad rounds and bounced back. I’m confident they will go to the tee in the morning believing they will play a good round of golf.”

Athens Regional

In position: 1. Georgia (-4), 2. Duke (-3), 3. Vanderbilt (+2), 4. Liberty (+14), 5. Tennessee (+17), 5. SMU (+17), 5. Memphis (+17), 5. Nevada (+17)

Chasing: 9. Campbell (+19), 10. Kentucky (+20)

Individual leaders: Spencer Ralston, Georgia, and Davis Thompson, Georgia (-4)

Individual in position: Billy Tom Sargent, Western Kentucky (-2)

Round of the day: Duke. Despite a slow start with just five birdies on the front nine, the second-seeded Blue Devils were able to catch fire on the back and shoot 8 under. Three Duke players – Alex Smalley, Chandler Eaton and Steven DiLisio – are tied for seventh. Four players were under par Tuesday and no players are worse than T-15. “To have all five guys right there in a position to count for us two days in a row, that’s what you want at Regionals,” Duke head coach Jamie Green said. “You don’t want to have to scratch and claw. Today, they played in a way that showed their confidence and showed their belief in themselves and each other.” Duke is searching for a third straight NCAA Championship berth.

On the cut line: SMU, Tennessee, Memphis and Nevada. It’s a logjam for fifth place through two rounds, and it features the Nos. 6, 9, 10 and 11 seeds. Three of the teams haven’t made it through regionals in at least six years. Nevada is looking for its first NCAA Championship berth since 2006. It’s been seven years since Memphis has advanced through regionals. Tennessee hasn’t played in the NCAA finals since 2013. SMU climbed four spots on the leaderboard despite carding just seven birdies Tuesday.

Work to do: Kentucky. The eighth-seeded Wildcats are in 10th place, but they are also just three shots back of a tie for fifth. Kentucky has advanced to the NCAA Championship in two of the past three seasons.

Pullman Regional

In position: 1. Texas A&M (-23), 2. Oklahoma (-20), 3. Georgia Tech (-19), 4. BYU (-17), 5. Colorado State (-12)

Chasing: 6. UCLA (-9), 7. South Carolina (-8), 8. Florida (-6), 8. Kent State (-6)

Individual leader: Blaine Hale, Oklahoma (-10)

Individuals in position: Zach Smith, UC Santa Barbara, and Tim Widing, San Francisco (-8)

Round of the day: Texas A&M. The Aggies continued their stellar play as the fourth seed, firing a 12-under 268. Three players shot 3 under or better Tuesday – Sam Bennett (3-under 67), Walker Lee (66) and Brandon Smith (65). Chandler Phillips chipped in a 70 that included eagles at Nos. 10 and 15 but also a double bogey at the par-5 18th. “Chandler shot even par today, and for our team to shoot 12 under on the day and have him not carry his load is a great sign for our team,” Texas A&M coach J.T. Higgins said. “We feel like we have five guys that can contribute and go low and today they picked up that slack. When we have everything clicking, this team can compete with anyone in the country and I'm really proud of that.”

On the cut line: Colorado State. The seventh-seeded Rams had a blazing back nine with 17 birdies and two eagles as they shot 11 under and jumped six spots on the leaderboard. They are three shots clear of sixth-place UCLA.

Work to do: Florida. The eighth-seeded Gators barely finished the season over .500, but they are still in the mix at just six shots off the pace after 36 holes in Pullman. No. 5 man Blake Dyer shot 70 to add to second-round 69s from John Axelsen and Chris Nido. But in a regional where scores are considerably lower than the other regionals, Florida will need more birdies Wednesday if it wants to avoid missing out on the NCAA Championship for the second time in three seasons.

Stanford Regional

In position: 1. Stanford (-15), 2. Arizona State (-5), 2. North Carolina (-5), 4. Georgia Southern (-4), 5. Ole Miss (-3)

Chasing: 6. LSU (E), 7. UNCG (+1), 8. South Florida (+5)

Individual leader: Isaiah Salinda, Stanford (-7)

Individuals in position: Philip Barbaree, LSU, and Kyler Dunkle, Utah (-4)

Round of the day: Arizona State. While host Stanford had the best round Tuesday at 9 under, the Sun Devils’ 8-under round was more important as it improved Arizona State’s position on the leaderboard five spots and gave it a five-shot cushion on sixth place. Haskins Award contender Chun An Yu went bogey-free and shot 5-under 65 to lead the Sun Devils’ counting scorers, who combined to make just eight bogeys. The last regional title for Arizona State came in 2016.

On the cut line: Ole Miss. The ninth-seeded Rebels didn’t have a player shoot over par Tuesday and were led by 68s from Jackson Suber and Cecil Wegener. Ole Miss is looking for its second NCAA Championship berth iin three years after previously not qualifying for finals since 2001.

Work to do: LSU. The third-seeded Tigers are trying to avoid being shut out of the NCAA Championship for a second straight year. Senior Luis Gagne and junior Phillip Barbaree combined for 12 birdies and to shoot 6 under as LSU shot 7 under and rose three spots on the leaderboard.