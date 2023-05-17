Entering this year's NCAA Division I men's golf regionals, a few coaches shared a sentiment that this was the deepest the sport has ever been.

The last three days certainly didn't discredit that.

There aren't any major Cinderellas playing on – though No. 12 seed Northern Illinois made a nice run before faltering late in Salem, South Carolina – but in addition to No. 9 seed Colorado advancing in Norman, Oklahoma, a whopping four No. 8 seeds – BYU, Chattanooga, New Mexico and San Francisco – made it through to the NCAA Championship, which starts a week from Friday at Grayhawk.

The biggest upset: No. 2 Tennessee seeing its season end in Auburn, Alabama.

There were two playoffs for the fifth spot. Three more playoffs for individual spots.

Here is a closer look at each of the six sites, highlighting who advanced to the NCAA Championship, who didn't, and what the big stories were:

Auburn Regional

Auburn University Club, Auburn, Alabama

Advancing teams: 1. Auburn (-1), 2. Vanderbilt (E), 3. Chattanooga (+2), 4. Ohio State (+8), 5. Colorado State (+10)

Just missed: 6. Washington (+16), 7. Indiana (+17), 8. Tennessee (+25)

Individual winners: Maxwell Moldovan, Ohio State, and Christoph Bleier, Colorado State (-7)

Advancing individual: Drew Salyers, Indiana (-4)

Big story: In my opinion, the national coach of the year race is already over. That's because what Chattanooga first-year head coach Blaine Woodruff has done in Year 1 is nothing short of remarkable.

Not only did he take over a program that was ranked outside the top 130 last season and lead the Mocs to four wins, a top-50 national ranking and back to regionals for the first time since 2014.

Not only did he then guide Chattanooga to its first NCAA Championship since 2012 with a third-place finish Wednesday at the NCAA Auburn Regional.

Not only did his starting lineup for much of the season, including regionals, consist of three transfers – and really four as senior and No. 1 player Paul Conroy was in the portal briefly before returning to the program last fall.

But Woodruff has done all of that while also dealing with personal tragedy after the death of he and his wife Katie's unborn daughter, Riley Grace, less than two months ago.

"It's been really cool to see how this team's come together," Woodruff said a couple weeks ago. "As a coach, I feel like it's my job to be there for them. But really, they've been there for me. Coaches want good players, but these guys have really shown me what type of men they are and I couldn't be prouder of them...

"This has maybe added a little bit of perspective that golf's not everything. Our guys have worked hard all year, and the results have come, but I think the little pressure that they've put on themselves or the extra weight that they've carried has kind of been lifted in a way like, you know what, this is a game, and we're going to go out and compete and fight our tails off, and whatever happens at the end of the day, we can live with that."

Bonded by tragedy, Chattanooga playing in Riley Grace's memory at Auburn Regional

What happened down in Auburn was nothing short of inspirational. Chattanooga got off to a hot start in Monday's opening round and held on for the 18-hole lead. That gave them more than enough cushion to advance comfortably, by 14 shots, as Conroy tied for seventh, Tennessee Wesleyan transfer John Houk tied for fourth and Oklahoma transfer Garrett Engle added a top-25 finish.

"Once [the roster] was set, it was all about trying to reestablish the culture here," Woodruff said Wednesday. "It helps having a bunch of new guys to kind of make that transition of raising our standard of what is expected, and that's not just results-wise, but on a day-to-day basis, what you need to do to be great. ... Last night kind of kind of sealed it for me, knowing that we kind of made it culture-wise. The guys were focused on winning today. There wasn't talk about just finishing top five. All of our guys had the right mindset. I knew it was going to be a battle, but I knew we were going to be there.

"Really proud of them, but the job's not done."

Salem Regional

The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, Salem, South Carolina

Advancing teams: 1. Georgia Tech (-53), 2. Arkansas (-45), 3. North Carolina (-43), 4. New Mexico (-42), 5. Texas A&M (-29; won playoff)

Just missed: 6. Clemson (-29; lost playoff), 7. Georgia Southern (-28), 7. San Diego State (-28), 9. Northern Illinois (-23)

Individual winner: Ryan Burnett, North Carolina (-17)

Advancing individual: Sam Lape, Furman (-15)

Big story: About halfway through Wednesday's final round in Salem, Texas A&M was 14 shots out of fifth place. After starting the day in a share of eighth, the Aggies made a mess of the par-3 seventh (4 over) and played their first seven holes in a combined 4 under, which meant losing ground at an extremely low-scoring regional.

The rest was a different story.

Texas A&M, the No. 3 seed, got a 13-under performance over the final 11 holes from its four counters, including senior Sam Bennett, who showed his elite clutchness by carding six birdies in his last 10 holes – four in his final five – to lead a furious Aggies comeback. Bennett shot 7-under 65. Phichaksn Maichon added a 66. Daniel Rodrigues holed a 20-foot birdie at the last to post 70. William Paysse's 71 was thrown out. And A&M ended regulation at 29 under, tied with host Clemson for fifth.

In the playoff, things got even more exciting. With a player from each team playing one hole among Nos. 14-18, Clemson's Zack Gordon and Maichon traded eagles on No. 16, with Maichon draining a 55-footer on top of Gordon's 60-foot make.

Vishnu Sadagopan's par at No. 14 was the final putt to drop, sealing a 2 under to 1 under win in sudden death for A&M.

"I'm speechless," Texas A&M head coach Brian Kortan said. "I can't explain it except for the guys never gave in. It was not looking good there for quite a while. Even with three or four holes left it looked improbable. Holy cow. The guys never gave in. The guys sort of new what we needed. They showed grit and determination. They didn't want it to end.



"I told the guys after the playoff, 'Sometimes you guys can take me to some pretty tough spots and then take me to the top of the hill – all in the same day.' It's great being a coach."

Bath Regional

Eagle Eye GC, Bath, Michigan

Advancing teams: 1. Georgia (-29), 2. Illinois (-21), 3. Oregon (-14), 4. Florida (-12), 5. Texas (-10)

Just missed: 6. Kansas State (-7), 7. Michigan State (-1), 8. Liberty (+3)

Individual winner: Ben van Wyk, Georgia (-10)

Advancing individual: Luke O’Neill, Kansas State (-7)

Big story: Texas will get the chance to defend its NCAA title.

The Longhorns arrived in Bath with just one returner from last year's national championship squad – senior Mason Nome – in the lineup. Fellow senior Travis Vick failed to qualify and didn't travel with the team, leaving Nome, senior transfer Brian Stark and three freshmen to navigate the postseason.

The new-look bunch checked the first box on Wednesday, closing in 2 over and hanging onto the fifth and final spot out of Eagle Eye Golf Club by three shots over Kansas State.

"This team is resilient," Texas head coach John Fields said, "but this is also a good team. Like it or not, you kind of assume the value of what has happened in the past, and that's not fair to these guys. They're carrying that around with them anyway, and they definitely want to be there [Grayhawk]. There were so many moving parts this year, and I'm proud of them. That's for damn sure."

Fields put his team, which played the toughest schedule in the country, through the wringer with a six-round qualifier between conference and regionals – and during graduation. Vick didn't make it out, but Nome, freshmen Tommy Morrison and Keaton Vo took advantage to grab the three available spots alongside exempt players, Stark and freshmen Christiaan Maas. Morrison, who will now head straight to Kiawah Island, South Carolina, to team up with Tony Romo in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, led the way in Bath with a T-8 while Maas and Stark chipped in with top-25s.

Nome backed up with a 77 Wednesday to end up T-54, but the senior has perhaps played more pressure golf in the last month than anybody in the country, winning an individual event in Oklahoma before flying straight the ASU's event to join his team. He also advanced through U.S. Open locals and was T-12 at Big 12s to go along with two strenuous qualifiers prior to regionals. He made need a massage and a few days off.

In fact, the whole team may need a recharge as it prepares for a 16th straight NCAA Championship appearance, the NCAA's longest active streak.

As Fields said, he now wants his team to "free up." They've made it.

Norman Regional

Jimmie Austin OU GC, Norman, Oklahoma

Advancing teams: 1. Alabama (-28), 2. Oklahoma (-25), 3. Colorado (-23), 4. Texas Tech (-22), 5. Duke (-21)

Just missed: 6. North Florida (-20), 7. Wake Forest (-10), 8. LSU (-9)

Individual winner: Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech (-14)

Advancing individual: Will King, Kansas (-9)

Big story: A couple of weeks ago, Alabama head coach Jay Seawell reckoned that perhaps some people had forgotten about his Crimson Tide, which had missed out on an NCAA regional last season because of the .500 rule and hadn't competed in an NCAA Championship since finishing runner-up to national champion Oklahoma State in 2018 at Karsten Creek.

"We ain't dead yet," Seawell exclaimed. "I know we haven't been in the arena for a few years, but we're not dead yet, I promise."

Still kickin'.

A year ago, Alabama also was supposed to host a regional, but it had to back out because of golf course conditions that were not championship quality. Oklahoma was awarded that regional, and so it was fitting that the Tide found themselves at Jimmie Austin this week for their regional return. They disappoint either, firing 28 under to clip the host Sooners by three shots for the title. Freshmen Nick Dunlap and Jonathan Griz finished T-4 and T-11, respectively, while senior Canon Claycomb, whom Seawell says has matured tremendously and become a great leader this season, tied for ninth.

The Tide have had their fair share of ups and downs this season, but at their best, they've proven they can hang with anyone. They beat Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech at the Linger Longer earlier this spring before taking the top-ranked Commodores to the final hole in four matches in a 4-1 quarterfinal loss at SECs.

"I think we're as good as a lot of teams that people consider great in the country," Seawell said, "because we've looked them in the eye before."

Eyes still open.

Chip shots: Kansas' Will King and Ole Miss' Hugo Townsend played off for the individual spot out of this regional, and it was King, after eight extra holes, punching his ticket.

Las Vegas Regional

Bear’s Best, Las Vegas

Advancing teams: 1. Arizona State (-59), 2. Stanford (-57), 3. Virginia (-49), 4. San Francisco (-45), 5. East Tennessee State (-43; won playoff)

Just missed: 6. Northwestern (-43; lost playoff), 7. Oklahoma State (-35), 8. Cincinnati (-29), 9. UNCG (-28)

Individual winners: Ben James, Virginia, and Matthew Anderson, San Francisco (-20)

Advancing individual: TBD

Morgan Hill Regional

The Institute GC, Morgan Hill, California

Advancing teams: 1. Mississippi State (-1), 2. BYU (+4), 3. Florida State (+7), 4. Baylor (+9), 5. Pepperdine (+11)

Just missed: 6. California (+14), 7. Missouri (+23), 8. Arizona (+25), 8. Louisville (+25), 10. North Carolina State (+26)

Individual winner: Luke Clanton, Florida State (-6)

Advancing individual: Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount (-4; won playoff)

