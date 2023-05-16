NCAA regionals: San Fran, BYU up; TCU, Charlotte down

It wasn't a crazy amount of movement, but Moving Day of the NCAA Division I men's golf regionals did produced a handful of teams playing themselves into – or out of – position.

In Auburn, TCU fell three spots from fourth to T-7, three spots outside the cut. In Bath, Little Rock went from fifth to 10 shots back in eighth. In Norman, Duke moved from fourth to sixth with North Florida taking its place. In Las Vegas, San Francisco and Northwestern climbed four and six spots, respectively, as they now are fourth and fifth on the leaderboard while East Tennessee State and Oklahoma State both dropped out, down to sixth and seventh, respectively.

The most shocking move, though, came in Morgan Hill, where Charlotte plummeted eight spots from fourth to 12th. The 49ers are now 18 shots back of fifth-place BYU, which jumped four spots.

Here is a quick snapshot of where each of the six stand after 36 holes:

Auburn Regional

Auburn University Club, Auburn, Alabama

Live scoring

In position: 1. Auburn (-1), 2. Chattanooga (E), 3. Colorado State (+2), 4. Vanderbilt (+4), 5. Ohio State (+11)

Within striking distance: 6. Indiana (+12), 7. TCU (+14), 7. Washington (+14), 9. Tennessee (+19)

The rest: 10. Houston (+25), 11. Marquette (+29), 12. Augusta (+47), 13. Siena (+54)

Individual leader: Christoph Bleier, Colorado State (-7)

Bath Regional

Eagle Eye GC, Bath, Michigan

Live scoring

In position: 1. Georgia (-28), 2. Illinois (-18), 3. Oregon (-15), 4. Texas (-12), 5. Michigan State (-11)

Within striking distance: 6. Florida (-4), 6. Kansas State (-4), 8. Little Rock (+1), 9. Liberty (+5), 10. San Diego (+6)

The rest: 11. Wisconsin (+7), 12. Illinois State (+16), 13. Purdue Fort Wayne (+34)

Individual leader: Ben van Wyk, Georgia (-9)

Salem Regional

The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, Salem, South Carolina

Live scoring

In position: 1. Arkansas (-39), 2. Georgia Tech (-32), 3. North Carolina (-25), 3. New Mexico (-25), 5. Northern Illinois (-23)

Within striking distance: 6. Georgia Southern (-18), 7. Clemson (-16), 8. Texas A&M (-12), 8. San Diego State (-12)

The rest: 10. Furman (-5), 11. Middle Tennessee State (-2), 12. Purdue (+3), 13. Longwood (+10), 14. Long Island (+24)

Individual leader: Ryan Burnett, North Carolina (-13)

Las Vegas Regional

Bear’s Best, Las Vegas

Live scoring

In position: 1. Stanford (-42), 2. Arizona State (-38), 3. Virginia (-33), 4. San Francisco (-31), 5. Northwestern (-30)

Within striking distance: 6. East Tennessee State (-29), 7. Oklahoma State (-25), 8. UNCG (-21), 9. Oregon State (-20), 10. Cincinnati (-19)

The rest: 11. Davidson (-14), 12. Long Beach State (-13), 13. Kansas City (-7), 14. Lehigh (+11)

Individual leaders: Ethan Ng, Stanford, and Matthew Anderson, San Francisco (-14)

Morgan Hill Regional

The Institute GC, Morgan Hill, California

Live scoring

In position: 1. Mississippi State (-2), 2. Florida State (+1), 3. Baylor (+3), 4. Pepperdine (+6), 5. BYU (+8)

Within striking distance: 6. California (+13), 7. Louisville (+14), 7. North Carolina State (+14)

The rest: 9. Arizona (+19), 10. Missouri (+20), 10. Grand Canyon (+20), 12. Charlotte (+26), 13. Northern Colorado (+46)

Individual leaders: Luke Clanton, Florida State, and Maximilian Steinlechner, North Carolina State (-4)

Norman Regional

Jimmie Austin OU GC, Norman, Oklahoma

Live scoring

In position: 1. Alabama (-15), 2. Oklahoma (-13), 3. Texas Tech (-11), 3. Colorado (-11), 5. North Florida (-10)

Within striking distance: 6. Duke (-8), 7. LSU (-4), 8. Ole Miss (-3), 9. Wake Forest (-1)

The rest: 10. Kansas (+1), 11. UNCW (+2), 12. Louisiana (+11), 13. Princeton (+13), 14. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (+44)

Individual leader: Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech (-9)