The NCAA Division I women’s golf regionals concluded Wednesday at four sites across the country: University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Kentucky; Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio; Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California; and the University Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where the NCAA committee had to decide the NCAA Championship qualifiers based on seeding after inclement weather prevented any golf from being played this week.

The top six teams and the top three individuals not on advancing teams in each regional moved on to the NCAA Championship, which begins May 21 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Here is everything you need to know from the final day of regional play:

Louisville Regional

University of Louisville GC, Simpsonville, Kentucky

Moving on: 1. Florida State (+8), 2. Texas (+11), 2. UCLA (+11), 4. Auburn (+14), 4. Michigan State (+14), 6. South Carolina (+15; beat Arkansas in a playoff to advance)

Just missed: 6. Arkansas (+15), 8. UCF (+17), 8. Texas Tech (+17), 10. Tennessee (+18), 11. Louisville (+20)

Medalist: Emma Spitz, UCLA (-8)

Advancing individuals: Mikayla Bardwell, Tennessee (-3); Christin Eisenbeiss, North Florida (-2); Emma McMyler, Xavier (-1)

Story of the day: South Carolina entered regionals as the top-ranked team in the nation, but as head coach Kalen Anderson described it, her Gamecocks did not look like it through 54 holes.

“I’m going to be honest, they played really sloppy,” said Anderson, whose squad shot 10 over in Wednesday’s final round, dropping three spots on the leaderboard and into a playoff with Arkansas to determine the final ticket to nationals.

“But I told them before the playoff, I said, I don’t care what’s happened today or before this, all that matters is what happens now and how we react now. We’re lucky to be in a playoff, but we’ve got a chance to change out course right now.”

The Gamecocks answered the bell, combining to make four birdies and an eagle on the playoff hole – the 503-yard, par-4 ninth – to defeat the Razorbacks 6 under to 3 under. The country’s top-ranked individual, sophomore Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, made an 8-footer for eagle in the playoff after a disappointing T-34 showing in which she struggled with her putter and “did a lot of unlike-Pauline things,” according to Anderson.

Ana Pelaez sealed the deal with an up-and-down birdie playing alongside Roussin-Bouchard in the second fivesome.

“When they got to the playoff it was like this laser-focused, unbelievable performance,” Anderson said. “Nobody missed a shot.”

Anderson said despite her team’s struggles in regulation, she believes their playoff performance “sharpened their focus” and “boosted our confidence” entering next week’s NCAA Championship at Grayhawk.

“This definitely got their attention,” Anderson said.

Columbus Regional

Scarlet Course at Ohio State University GC, Columbus, Ohio

Moving on: 1. Georgia (+1), 2. Duke (+16), 2. Arizona State (+16), 4. Kentucky (+19), 5. Michigan (+21), 5. Kent State (+21)

Just missed: 7. Oklahoma (+24), 8. Vanderbilt (+25), 9. Virginia (+30), 10. Clemson (+35), 11. Campbell (+38)

Medalist: Jenny Bae, Georgia (-4)

Advancing individuals: Louise Yu, Vanderbilt (+1); Beth Lillie, Virginia (+1); Celina Sattelkau, Vanderbilt (+2)

Story of the day: Based on recent form, Georgia winning by 15 shots likely wasn’t on many people’s list of potential outcomes. The Bulldogs were coming off of back-to-back last-place finishes, at the LSU Tiger Classic and SEC Championship, both 14-team fields.

However, Georgia head coach Josh Brewer’s belief in his team remained steadfast. He knew the Bulldogs played those events without some of their key players, including SECs without sophomores Caterina Don and Candice Mahe, and their 64-over combined total between those last two events wasn’t indicative of his team’s ability level when at full strength.

“We think we’re really talented and we just hadn’t been showing it,” Brewer said. “In this sport, you just have to post numbers and the results are who you are, so this win is a great boost for us. We didn’t come here to just qualify; we came up here to win, and to their credit they played really well. Hopefully, we haven’t peaked yet and have a chance next week to do the same thing.”

Don and Mahe returned to the Bulldogs lineup for regionals, with Mahe tying for fifth along with teammate Isabella Holpfer to help Georgia win its fifth regional title in program history, a victory that puts them fourth on the all-time list behind USC, Duke and UCLA.

Junior Jenny Bae closed in 73 on Wednesday, but she still managed to medal at 4 under, three shots clear of three players, including Arizona State’s Linn Grant. She joins a pair of past Bulldogs, Reilley Rankin (1998) and Bailey Tardy (2016), as individual regional champions.

Brewer said Bae has been on a “pitch count” up until about six weeks ago because of an undisclosed injury.

“For the first four tournaments we played this season, she’d show up to practice rounds and that’d be the first round of golf she’d played since the last tournament,” Brewer said. “She showed this week that she should be regarded as one of the best players in our sport.”

Stanford Regional

Stanford (California) GC

Moving on: 1. Stanford (-28), 2. Wake Forest (+2), 3. Oklahoma State (+3), 4. Virginia Tech (+4), 5. Arizona (+5), 6. USC (+8)

Just missed: 7. Florida (+9), 8. Pepperdine (+20), 9. San Jose State (+23), 10. Denver (+26), 10. New Mexico State (+26)

Medalist: Rachel Heck, Stanford (-11)

Advancing individuals: Kajsa Arwefjall, San Jose State (-3); Brigitte Thibault, Fresno State (-2); Anna Zanusso, Denver (-2)