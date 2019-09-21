American Nelly Korda will have to hold off a pair of French women on their own turf to win her first LET title.

Korda’s six-shot lead shrunk to a single stroke Saturday at the Lacoste Ladies French Open outside Bordeaux.

With a 1-under-par 70, Korda moved to 11 under overall, with France’s Joanna Klatten (65) climbing to 10 under and Celine Boutier (67) getting to 7 under at Golf du Medoc.

Korda is the highest ranked player in the field at No. 10 in the Rolex world rankings. Klatten is No. 956 and Boutier is No. 56.

Korda, 21, will be paired with both French women in Sunday’s final round.

“I am so happy to be playing with Nelly tomorrow,” Klatten said. “It can only make you better to play with someone like that. She has been so consistent, so it’s a great thing. And, hopefully, playing with Celine as well. It’s nice to have a little French connection in there. I am excited about it!”

Korda is a two-time LPGA winner.