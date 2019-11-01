Defending champ N. Korda one back of Hur through two rounds in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Mi Jung Hur shot a second consecutive 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the LPGA Swinging Skirts.

Hur, who is looking for her third victory this season, is at 12-under 132 overall. Defending champion Nelly Korda (67) was one shot back while trying to win her second LPGA title of the season and third of her career.

Minjee Lee (67) and In-Kyung Kim (65) are two strokes behind.

Hur, a 10-year LPGA veteran, said it was difficult with her husband and family in the gallery.

"Yeah, there's a little bit of pressure with my family," Hur said. "The whole family are here. But they were there last week, as well, so getting used to it."

Brooke Henderson shot a bogey-free round of 64, the lowest round of the tournament so far. The Canadian hit a 3-wood from 225 yards to five feet for an eagle on No. 12.

Henderson is three strokes behind Mi after opening with a 71.

