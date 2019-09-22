Nelly Korda didn’t leave Europe without a trophy after all.

A week after Korda and the Americans were defeated by the Europeans at the Solheim Cup in Scotland, Korda romped to her first Ladies European Tour title.

With a 4-under-par 67 in blustery conditions Sunday, Korda won the Lacoste Ladies French Open by eight shots.

“Conditions were tough, but I tried to stay level headed, and I tried to keep my head down and make as many birdies as possible,” Korda said.

Korda was 3-0-1 at the Solheim Cup team. She also had a second-place finish in South Korea before heading to the Solheim Cup.

“I’m playing really solid,” Korda said.

Korda, 21, has strong European ties. Her parents, Petr and Regina, were Czech tennis stars.

“It feels great to win in Europe,” she said. “Hopefully, I’ll win one day in Czech.”

Korda was the highest-ranked player in the field at the Lacoste Ladies and finished at 15 under overall. She played the final round alongside France’s Celine Boutier (71), who finished second at 7 under, and France’s Joanna Klatten (76), who tied for third at 5 under.