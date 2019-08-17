'New Dr. Phil?' Lefty gives dating advice on Twitter

Phil has done it again.

But this time, he’s taking to Twitter to give his followers dating advice.

A Twitter user told Mickelson he had just gotten “friendzoned,” and asked Lefty what he should do.

Mickelson responded, “show some game man, show some game!”

He then encouraged the man to “take her to a suspenseful movie, hold her hand during scary parts,” because the “physiological response is the same for fear and arousal. She will displace fear for attraction towards you.”

Another Twitter user chimed in that he liked “the new Dr. Phil.” We agree with him.