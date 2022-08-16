New playoff event, same favorite as Rory McIlroy leads way ahead of BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy was the pre-tournament betting favorite ahead of the playoff opener – and proceeded to miss the cut. Despite that, he’s again the favorite entering event No. 2.

McIlroy is +1000, according to PointsBet Sportsbook, to win the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay are second among the money crowd, at +1400.

Cantlay won this event last year, but did so at Caves Valley in Maryland.

Will Zalatoris, who captured the first of the three playoff events last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, is among a group of players at +1600.

Full-field tee times from BMW Championship

Here is a list of notable odds for this week’s BMW Championship:

+1000: Rory McIlroy

+1400: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay

+1600: Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris

+1800: Xander Schauffele

+2200: Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns

+2500: Cameron Young, Sungjae Im

+2800: Viktor Hovland

+3000: Hyungjoo Kim

+3300: Joaquin Niemann

+3500: Jordan Spieth

+4000: Shane Lowry

+4500: Aaron Wise

For full and most updated odds, click here.