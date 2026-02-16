Where does Anthony Kim stand in the Official World Golf Ranking after LIV win?

Anthony Kim found redemption at LIV Golf Adelaide, coming back to defeat Jon Rahm by three strokes after shooting a 9-under 63 to win his first tournament in 16 years.

On Sunday night, he was rewarded with a big boost in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Kim entered the tournament in Australia at No. 847. And, thanks to LIV being awarded OWGR points ahead of its 2026 season, he is now No. 203.

The point discrepancy between tours remains to be debated another day.

What’s clear though is Kim, who won the hearts of many in the golf world Sunday, made the biggest leap of the week.

Way to go AK!



Redemption stories always resonate. From being one of the most talented players in the world, to disappearing from the game, to putting in the work to get yourself back into the winner’s circle - that takes something special.



We all fail at times. Not everyone has… — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) February 15, 2026

Rahm, who entered the tournament No. 67 in the world, also got a boost with his second runner-up finish in as many weeks. A critic of the new points system, he is up to No. 50 in the world — still 18 spots back of the top-ranked LIV player, Bryson DeChambeau, who tied for third in Australia.

Rahm, a two-time major champion, has gotten more than 13 points for each his second-place finishes in Adelaide and Riyadh to start the year on the LIV circuit. He entered the tournament in Saudi Arabia No. 97 in the world.

Kim, who finished T-22 in Riyadh, got no points for that performance. Under the OWGR new system, LIV players only get points for finishing inside the top 10.

Kim, Rahm and DeChambeau each have a chance to keep OWGR momentum in Hong Kong when LIV returns March 5-8.