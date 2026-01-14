Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live Coverage
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Scores
The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Live Coverage
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
SC
Steve
Coulter
Sony Open 2026: Odds, favorites as PGA Tour kicks off in Hawaii
Russell Henley will win 2026’s first tournament, the oddsmakers predict. And if Henley falls short in Honolulu this week, then bettors should look to back a pair of major winners in Hideki Matsuyama and J.J. Spaun.
Close Ad