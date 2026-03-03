Several LIV players remain in Middle East amid conflict, their status for Hong Kong event uncertain

Several LIV Golf players remain in the Middle East amid ongoing conflict in the region.

Eight players who were in Dubai practicing ahead of this week’s LIV event in Hong Kong have been unable to get out as flights have been canceled and airports closed following joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran on Saturday and retaliatory attacks by Iran on Israel and U.S. facilities in the region. The X outlet Flushing It reported that those players are Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Sam Horsfield, Anirban Lahiri, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, Caleb Surratt and Lee Westwood.

Golf Channel reached out to several of those players and received a response from Surratt, who traveled with his wife, Kayla, from last month’s LIV stop in Australia to Dubai for a couple weeks of prep.

“And then world just came undone on Saturday,” Surrat said via text on Tuesday morning. “It was terrifying. But since then, it’s been OK. It was bad Sunday and Monday here with missile interceptions, but all day today was fine.” He said Tuesday was “totally normal life, people walking around and such.”

The 21-year-old Surratt, who lives in Knoxville, Tennessee, added that he was trying to make a flight out of Muscat, in neighboring Oman, and “potentially find a way to Hong Kong in the next 12 hours or at least out of here.”

Flushing It reported other players were hoping for a similar escape through Oman and Thailand, while some were still trying to get a direct flight out of Dubai.

The U.S. Department of State has urged U.S. citizens to leave the region using available commercial transportation “due to serious safety risks.” A CNN report added that while some flights have left airports in “U.S.-friendly Persian Gulf states,” including U.A.E., the situation remains fluid as a “wide corridor of airspace over the Middle East remained closed on Tuesday.”

Golf Channel has reached out to LIV Golf for comment and more information and is awaiting response.

Play begins Thursday morning in Hong Kong, and should any players fail to make it on time, there are reserves waiting to sub in. Westwood, Horsfield and Canter all belong to the same team, the Majesticks. Surratt and McKibbin are part of Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII.

This story will be updated as more details become available.