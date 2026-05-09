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Truist Championship 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published May 9, 2026 07:28 PM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Truist Championship, Round 3
May 9, 2026 08:43 PM
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2026 Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

In case you were away from your TV on Saturday, there’s been a shakeup atop the Truist Championship leaderboard.

Alex Fitzpatrick has a one-shot lead over Kristoffer Reitan after a busy Moving Day at Quail Hollow. Fitzpatrick is holding an individual lead for the first-time ever on the PGA Tour and is also the first Englishman to hold a 54-hole lead in the tournament’s history, continuing a storybook season for the 27-year-old brother of the world’s No. 4-ranked player.

Cameron Young, the world No. 3, sits solo third behind Fitzpatrick and Reitan. Young’s lone blemish Saturday was a bogey on par-4 18th — otherwise the Cadillac Championship winner was pristine with a 63 that vaulted him up nine spots.

Reitan, a Tour rookie like the younger Fitzpatrick, rode a bogey-free 64 to leap over 36-hole leader Sungjae Im.

The 28-year-old Im started the day on top but a 70 was not enough to sustain two dozen players shooting 68 or lower. Im now sits T-4 entering Sunday.

Golf Channel’s live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.

Image for Truist Championship - Final Rd
Truist Championship - Final Rd
Watch the final round of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Truist Championship final-round tee times

Time
TeePlayers
7:30 AM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Ryan Gerard

7:40 AM
EDT		1

Mackenzie Hughes

Hideki Matsuyama

7:50 AM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Sam Stevens

8:00 AM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Ryan Fox

8:10 AM
EDT		1

Denny McCarthy

Jason Day

8:20 AM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

Aldrich Potgieter

8:35 AM
EDT		1

Maverick McNealy

Max Homa

8:45 AM
EDT		1

Webb Simpson

Brian Campbell

8:55 AM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

Xander Schauffele

9:05 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Rodgers

Pierceson Coody

9:15 AM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

Michael Kim

9:25 AM
EDT		1

Austin Smotherman

Min Woo Lee

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Robert MacIntyre

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Daniel Berger

Matt Fitzpatrick

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Rory McIlroy

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Sepp Straka

Keegan Bradley

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Chandler Blanchet

Taylor Pendrith

10:30 AM
EDT		1

Alex Smalley

Brian Harman

10:45 AM
EDT		1

Viktor Hovland

Matt Wallace

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Alex Noren

Ricky Castillo

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Andrew Putnam

11:15 AM
EDT		1

Adam Scott

Andrew Novak

11:25 AM
EDT		1

Tony Finau

Harris English

11:35 AM
EDT		1

Jordan Spieth

Nico Echavarria

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Corey Conners

12:00 PM
EDT		1

J.T. Poston

Gary Woodland

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Bud Cauley

12:20 PM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Lucas Glover

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Harry Hall

David Lipsky

12:40 PM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Jacob Bridgeman

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

Rickie Fowler

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Matt McCarty

1:15 PM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Tommy Fleetwood

1:25 PM
EDT		1

Sungjae Im

J.J. Spaun

1:35 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Nicolai Højgaard

1:45 PM
EDT		1

Alex Fitzpatrick

Kristoffer Reitan