Truist Championship 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
In case you were away from your TV on Saturday, there’s been a shakeup atop the Truist Championship leaderboard.
Alex Fitzpatrick has a one-shot lead over Kristoffer Reitan after a busy Moving Day at Quail Hollow. Fitzpatrick is holding an individual lead for the first-time ever on the PGA Tour and is also the first Englishman to hold a 54-hole lead in the tournament’s history, continuing a storybook season for the 27-year-old brother of the world’s No. 4-ranked player.
Cameron Young, the world No. 3, sits solo third behind Fitzpatrick and Reitan. Young’s lone blemish Saturday was a bogey on par-4 18th — otherwise the Cadillac Championship winner was pristine with a 63 that vaulted him up nine spots.
Reitan, a Tour rookie like the younger Fitzpatrick, rode a bogey-free 64 to leap over 36-hole leader Sungjae Im.
The 28-year-old Im started the day on top but a 70 was not enough to sustain two dozen players shooting 68 or lower. Im now sits T-4 entering Sunday.
Golf Channel’s live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.
Truist Championship final-round tee times
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:30 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Ryan Gerard
|7:40 AM
EDT
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
Hideki Matsuyama
|7:50 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Sam Stevens
|8:00 AM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Ryan Fox
|8:10 AM
EDT
|1
Denny McCarthy
Jason Day
|8:20 AM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
Aldrich Potgieter
|8:35 AM
EDT
|1
Maverick McNealy
Max Homa
|8:45 AM
EDT
|1
Webb Simpson
Brian Campbell
|8:55 AM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Xander Schauffele
|9:05 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Pierceson Coody
|9:15 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Rose
Michael Kim
|9:25 AM
EDT
|1
Austin Smotherman
Min Woo Lee
|9:40 AM
EDT
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Robert MacIntyre
|9:50 AM
EDT
|1
Daniel Berger
Matt Fitzpatrick
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Rory McIlroy
|10:10 AM
EDT
|1
Sepp Straka
Keegan Bradley
|10:20 AM
EDT
|1
Chandler Blanchet
Taylor Pendrith
|10:30 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Smalley
Brian Harman
|10:45 AM
EDT
|1
Viktor Hovland
Matt Wallace
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Noren
Ricky Castillo
|11:05 AM
EDT
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Andrew Putnam
|11:15 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Scott
Andrew Novak
|11:25 AM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Harris English
|11:35 AM
EDT
|1
Jordan Spieth
Nico Echavarria
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Corey Conners
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
J.T. Poston
Gary Woodland
|12:10 PM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Bud Cauley
|12:20 PM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Lucas Glover
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
Harry Hall
David Lipsky
|12:40 PM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Jacob Bridgeman
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Rickie Fowler
|1:05 PM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Matt McCarty
|1:15 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Tommy Fleetwood
|1:25 PM
EDT
|1
Sungjae Im
J.J. Spaun
|1:35 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Nicolai Højgaard
|1:45 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Fitzpatrick
Kristoffer Reitan