Truist Championship 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

In case you were away from your TV on Saturday, there’s been a shakeup atop the Truist Championship leaderboard.

Alex Fitzpatrick has a one-shot lead over Kristoffer Reitan after a busy Moving Day at Quail Hollow. Fitzpatrick is holding an individual lead for the first-time ever on the PGA Tour and is also the first Englishman to hold a 54-hole lead in the tournament’s history, continuing a storybook season for the 27-year-old brother of the world’s No. 4-ranked player.

Cameron Young, the world No. 3, sits solo third behind Fitzpatrick and Reitan. Young’s lone blemish Saturday was a bogey on par-4 18th — otherwise the Cadillac Championship winner was pristine with a 63 that vaulted him up nine spots.

Reitan, a Tour rookie like the younger Fitzpatrick, rode a bogey-free 64 to leap over 36-hole leader Sungjae Im.

The 28-year-old Im started the day on top but a 70 was not enough to sustain two dozen players shooting 68 or lower. Im now sits T-4 entering Sunday.

Golf Channel’s live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.

Truist Championship - Final Rd Watch the final round of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Truist Championship final-round tee times