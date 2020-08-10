Any steps aimed at curbing the distance boom in golf will have to wait a little longer.

The USGA and R&A announced Monday that they are targeting March 2021 for the next update to its Distance Insights Report project. The update is expected to include a list of equipment research topics after the governing bodies, in a 99-page report, concluded that golf has a distance problem that is “detrimental” to the long-term health of the sport.

The Distance Insights Report was released in February but the next steps were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will continue to monitor the recovery of the golf industry and may update this target date accordingly,” the USGA and R&A said in a joint statement. “Per the Equipment Rulemaking Procedures, the time for golf equipment manufacturers and other interested parties to participate in this research will also be amended to account for the delay. In the interim, the USGA and R&A will continue to monitor the effects of distance on the game.”