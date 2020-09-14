No Father's Day finish, but father-son duo will relish U.S. Open experience

Getty Images

MAMARONECK, N.Y. – Although the postponement of this year’s U.S. Open relocated the championship from its traditional Father’s Day finish in June to September, it will still be a special week for at least one father-son combination.

Todd Thompson has caddied for his son, Davis, dozens of times in his career, including at the U.S. Amateur and the Jones Cup, but relished the chance to step in this week at Winged Foot.

“When all the rules came out we decided I’d come out here with him so I could even watch," Todd Thompson said. "Only three people – caddie, trainer and coach – are allowed on site."

Although Todd Thompson had to take time off from work to caddie, there will be some moonlighting going on for the RSM Classic tournament director.

“The experience of being up here and seeing how they’re doing things with COVID-19 will be good for me as well,” Thompson said.

Davis Thompson, a junior at the University of Georgia, qualified for the U.S. Open via the world amateur ranking and will be making his third PGA Tour start. He tied for 23rd at last year’s RSM Classic.

