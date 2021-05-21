Not one with the wind, Rory McIlroy lets it go late at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – A sloppy end to a long day left Rory McIlroy with much work to do at this PGA Championship.

Bogeys on each of his last three holes spoiled what had been a solid round and put him eight shots back of the lead heading into the weekend at Kiawah Island.

“I played well, just didn’t get a lot out of the round,” McIlroy said after his Friday 72. “Sort of kept it together, and sort of let it go there the last three holes.”

McIlroy bogeyed the par-5 16th after three-putting from the right edge – continuing a week-long trend – then dropped shots on 17 and 18, both coming after 15-minute waits on the tee and in the fairway, respectively. His second-round took more than 5 ½ hours to complete.

One of the game’s longest hitters, McIlroy has made five bogeys on the eight par 5s this week. “If I’d have played those better,” he said, “I’d have been right up there.”

Instead, McIlroy needs consecutive low rounds on the weekend to get back in the mix. Through two rounds he is tied for 39th.

“Hopefully get out early when there’s not as much wind and try to post a good one,” he said.

