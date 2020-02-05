Notable pro-am pairings and amateur handicaps at Pebble Beach

Entertainers, athletes and those from the business world will team up with players this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Here's a look at some notable pairings, including the handicaps for the amateurs.

Jim Furyk and Tony Romo (0)

Russell Knox and Matt Ryan (1)

Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen (2)

Patrick Cantlay and Kelly Slater (2)

Kevin Na and Alfonso Ribeiro (3)

Jason Dufner and Colt Ford (4)

Troy Merritt and Jimmy Dunne (5)

Viktor Hovland and Justin Verlander (5)

Harry Higgs and Jay Monahan (6)

Charley Hoffman and Chris O'Donnell (7)

Wyndham Clark and Joe Don Rooney (7)

Martin Trainer and Michael Peña (7)

Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald (8)

Luke Donald and Peyton Manning (8)

Maverick McNealy and Scott McNealy (8)

Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky (9)

Daniel Berger and Josh Duhamel (9)

Max Homa and Aaron Rodgers (9)

Brian Gay and Chris Harrison (9)

Patrick Rodgers and Charles Schwab (10)

Kevin Chappell and Eli Manning (10)

Chad Campbell and Huey Lewis (11)

Doc Redman and Heidi Ueberroth (13)

Sebastian Cappelen and Larry The Cable Guy (14)

Brandt Snedeker and Steve Young (14)

Lanto Griffin and Macklemore (15)

Zac Blair and Kira K. Dixon (15)

Michael Gligic and Ray Romano (15)

Brandon Wu and Condoleezza Rice (15)

Steve Stricker and Toby Keith (16)

D. A. Points and Bill Murray (16)

Ryan Brehm and Chris Berman (16)

Chesson Hadley and Peter Ueberroth (18)