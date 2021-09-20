By the numbers: Stats, records, other info for 43rd Ryder Cup

The 43rd Ryder Cup begins Friday at Whistling Straits, and there is no shortage of excitement after the matches were postponed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. holds a 26-14-2 advantage in the biennial matches, which were altered in 1979 to expand the Great Britain and Ireland side to include all of continental Europe. However, in recent years, Europe has dominated, winning nine of the past 12 cups.
The Americans lost last time out, 17 ½-10 ½ in Paris in 2018, but they did win the last cup held in the U.S., 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016.
On paper, this year's U.S. roster looks stout, as its 8.92 average world ranking among 12 players is tops all-time entering a Ryder Cup. But these things aren't won on paper, and Europeans have the edge in experience with its dozen combining for 38 previous cup appearances.
Want more numbers? Here is a look at some notable statistics, records and other information heading into this week's matches, brought to you by Golf Channel's research department:
Head-to-head
U.S. vs. Europe
Average world rank – U.S.: 8.9; Europe: 30.8
No. of top-10 players – U.S.: 8; Europe: 1
Average age – U.S.: 29.1; Europe: 34.6
No. of rookies – U.S.: 6; Europe: 3
Previous Ryder Cup appearances – U.S.: 12; Europe: 38
Players with five-plus previous appearances – U.S.: 0; Europe: 4
Overall record – U.S.: 24-22-3; Europe: 77-55-24
Total points – U.S.: 25 ½; Europe: 89
Europe’s foursomes advantage
Performance by match format since 1995
Foursomes: Europe 55 ½, U.S. 40 ½
Fourballs: Europe 50, U.S. 46
Singles: Europe 75, U.S. 69
Overall: Europe 180 ½, U.S. 155 ½
Tale of two sessions
Session 1 vs. Session 2 at last three Ryder Cups
2014 – Session 1: U.S. 2 ½-1 ½ | Session 2: Europe 3 ½-½
2016 – Session 1: U.S. 4-0 | Session 2: Europe 3-1
2018 – Session 1: U.S. 3-1 | Session 2: Europe 4-0
Overall – Session 1: U.S. 9 ½-2 ½ | Session 2: Europe 10 ½-1 ½
Captain’s choice
Captain’s picks performances at last four Ryder Cups
Europe: 21-19-3
U.S.: 16-29-2
U.S. winning on paper
Lowest average world ranking of single team
8.92: U.S. (2021)
11.17: U.S. (2018)
11.83: U.S. (1999)
12.17: U.S. (2012)
Embarrassment of riches
Most top-11 players on single team
9: U.S. (2021)
6: U.S. (1997)
6: U.S. (1999)
6: U.S. (2018)
When Europe has a No. 1…
Performances by European sitting world No. 1
Ian Woosnam (1991), 1-3
Nick Faldo (1993), 2-1-2
Rory McIlroy (2012), 3-2
Rory McIlroy (2014), 2-1-2
Jon Rahm (2021), ?
The champ is here
Performance of reigning FedExCup champions
2010: Jim Furyk (U.S.), 0-2-1
2012: Brandt Snedeker (U.S.), 1-2
2016: Rory McIlroy (Europe), 3-2
2018: Justin Rose (Europe), 2-2
2021: Patrick Cantlay (U.S.), ?
Standout Spaniard
Most career points earned
Sergio Garcia (Europe), 25 ½
Nick Faldo (Europe), 25
Bernhard Langer (Europe), 24
Billy Casper (U.S.), 23 ½
Colin Montgomerie (Europe), 23 ½
Arnold Palmer (U.S.), 23
Lee Westwood (Europe), 23
‘Elder’ statesman
Youngest age of oldest U.S. team member since 1950
Dustin Johnson (2021), 37 years-3 months-2 days
Dan Sikes (1969), 39-9-11
Larry Nelson (1987), 40-0-15
Tom Watson (1989), 40-0-18
*age based on first day of competition
New nations
Notable country debuts
Spain (1979): Seve Ballesteros/Antonio Garrido, each 1-4
Germany (1981): Bernhard Langer, 1-2-1
Denmark (1997): Thomas Bjorn, 1-0-1
Norway (2021): Viktor Hovland, ?
Top rookie
Highest world ranking in debut
2: Tiger Woods (1997), 1-3-1 record
2: David Duval (1999), 1-2-1
3: Collin Morikawa (2021), ?
4: Justin Thomas (2018), 4-1
Singles delivery
Most career matches in singles without loss
8: Colin Montgomerie, 6-0-2
7: Tom Kite, 5-0-2
6: Ian Poulter, 5-0-1
Singled out
Jordan Spieth’s singles results in Ryder, Presidents cups
2013 Presidents Cup: Loss (1 up – Graham DeLaet)
2014 Ryder Cup: Loss (2 and 1 – Graeme McDowell)
2015 Presidents Cup: Loss (1 up – Marc Leishman)
2016 Ryder Cup: Loss (3 and 2 – Henrik Stenson)
2017 Presidents Cup: Loss (2 and 1 – Jhonattan Vegas)
2018 Ryder Cup: Loss (5 and 4 – Thorbjorn Olesen)
Playing the oldies
Oldest players to compete for Europe
Ted Ray (1927): 50 years-2 months-6 days
Christy O’Connor Sr. (1973), 48-8-30
Dai Rees (1961), 48-6-13
Lee Westwood (2021), 48-5
*age based on first day of competition
Passing Phil?
Most career matches played
Phil Mickelson (U.S.), 47
Nick Faldo (Europe), 46
Lee Westwood (Europe), 44
Bernhard Langer (Europe), 42
Sergio Garcia (Europe), 41