By the numbers: The stats that shaped 2019

Every year, the best players in the world do things that amaze us.

This year was no different.

There were low scores. There were high scores. Eagles. Bogeys. And sometimes no bogeys.

There were streaks snapped; for better (Tiger Woods' major drought) and for worse (Phil Mickelson's top-50 run).

There were big paydays and more big major performances by Brooks Koepka.

Here is a look at some of the most notable statistics of 2019:

0: Bogeys made by J.T. Poston in his Wyndham Championship victory in August. Poston became the first PGA Tour winner to keep a clean card since Lee Trevino at the 1974 Greater New Orleans Open.

0.501: Shots over par that the Golf Club of Houston’s par-4 18th hole played during the Houston Open in October. That scoring average ranked the finishing hole as the toughest hole played on the PGA Tour in 2019. Just 25 birdies were made to go along with 124 bogeys, 46 double bogeys and eight triple bogeys or worse.

0.801: Shots under par that Riviera Country Club’s par-5 first hole played during the Genesis Open in February. That scoring average ranked the opening hole as the easiest hole played on the PGA Tour in 2019. The hole yielded 29 eagles, 299 birdies and just four bogeys or worse.

1.5: As in $1.5 million, which is what Sei Young Kim won by taking the LPGA’s season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, in November. That is the largest winner’s share in the tour’s history.

2: Majors in which Brooks Koepka had won each of the past two editions of after Koepka captured the PGA Championship in May. Before Koepka, no player had won back-to-back major titles at two majors in the same two-year period.

Five mind-blowing stats of 2019 on the PGA Tour

3: Consecutive bogeys for Tiger Woods to open his Zozo Championship. Woods went on to win the event, becoming the first player to win a PGA Tour tournament after opening with three straight bogeys since the Tour began keeping hole-by-hole data in 1983.

4: Players in golf history to finish fourth or better at each of the four majors in a single year – Jack Nicklaus (1973), Tiger Woods (2005), Jordan Spieth (2015) and Brooks Koepka (2019).

11: Sub-60 rounds in PGA Tour history after Kevin Chappell joined the exclusive club by firing a 59 in the second round at the Greenbrier in September.

14.18: Strokes gained putting for Kevin Na in his victory at the Shriners Open in October, the most by a PGA Tour winner since the Tour began keeping the stat in 2004. The previous best was Michael Kim’s 13.51 mark at the 2018 John Deere Classic. Na also won in Las Vegas with negative strokes gained tee to green (-0.09), the first Tour winner to do so since Bill Haas at the 2011 Tour Championship.

19: Top-10s that Rory McIlroy recorded in 2019. That number included six victories and runner-up finishes.

23: Eagles made by Ariya Jutanugarn, an LPGA record and four more than Laura Davies’ previous record of 19 set in 2004.

34: Weeks this year that Brooks Koepka will have been No. 1 in the world, 24 more than Dustin Johnson, who was No. 1 for 10 weeks in 2019.

35: Worldwide starts made by Sungjae Im, the most of any player in the world top 300 and one more tournament than the 34 events he played in 2018. He also recorded 25 starts in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season, the most since Danny Lee’s 36 in 2014-15.

68.718: Scoring average at La Quinta Country Club during the Desert Classic in January. At 3.282 shots under par, La Quinta was the easiest on the PGA Tour this year and has now yielded the lowest scoring average on Tour for two straight seasons.

72.543: Scoring average at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, which played 2.543 shots over par, ranking it the toughest course of the year on the PGA Tour.

82: Career PGA Tour titles for Tiger Woods, who notched No. 82 at the Zozo Championship in October to tie Sam Snead’s PGA Tour record.

87: Final-round score for J.B. Holmes at The Open. Not since Lew Taylor’s 87 in 1966 had a player shot 87 or worse in the final round of the Open Championship.

114: Consecutive holes without making a bogey for Jin Young Ko during a three-tournament stretch last summer, the best such streak in LPGA history and four holes longer than Tiger Woods’ 110-hole bogey-free run that set a PGA Tour record back in 2000.

128: Brooks Koepka’s 36-hole total at the PGA Championship, the lowest total through two rounds in major-championship history.

280: Viktor Hovland’s 72-hole total at the U.S. Open, the lowest by an amateur in U.S. Open history and breaking a 59-year record. Jack Nicklaus’ 282 at the 1960 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills was the previous low.

1,353: Consecutive weeks that Phil Mickelson spent inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, a streak that ended in November. Mickelson hadn’t been outside the top 50 since November 1993.

3,954: Days between major victories Nos. 14 and 15 for Tiger Woods, who ended his 11-year major drought with his fifth Masters title in April. That is the fifth longest span ever between major wins. Woods also joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win a major in three different decades.