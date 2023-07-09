Obama tweets congrats to Allisen Corpuz after her USWO triumph

Just moments after she won the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach, Allisen Corpuz received a presidential congratulations.

Former President Barack Obama, who attended the same high school as Corpuz, took to Twitter to send his fellow Punahou School alumnus a special message: "Congratulations to fellow Hawaiian Allisen Corpuz for winning the U.S. Women’s Open! You make us all proud — and look forward to a round at Kapolei!"

Obama graduated from the esteemed Hawaiian private school in 1979. Other notable alumni include Michelle Wie, late actress Kelly Preston and former Heisman Trophy finalist Manti Te'o.

"Yeah, Barack and Michelle are the two Punahou alum that I get talked to about the most," Corpuz said. "I mean, he's done a lot in his career. Yeah, that's really special."