×

Obama tweets congrats to Allisen Corpuz after her USWO triumph

Getty Images

Just moments after she won the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach, Allisen Corpuz received a presidential congratulations.

Former President Barack Obama, who attended the same high school as Corpuz, took to Twitter to send his fellow Punahou School alumnus a special message: "Congratulations to fellow Hawaiian Allisen Corpuz for winning the U.S. Women’s Open! You make us all proud — and look forward to a round at Kapolei!"

Obama graduated from the esteemed Hawaiian private school in 1979. Other notable alumni include Michelle Wie, late actress Kelly Preston and former Heisman Trophy finalist Manti Te'o.

"Yeah, Barack and Michelle are the two Punahou alum that I get talked to about the most," Corpuz said. "I mean, he's done a lot in his career. Yeah, that's really special."

More articles like this
Golf Central

Corpuz nearly penalized Sunday for slow play

BY Mercer Baggs  — 

Allisen Corpuz was threatened with a one-shot penalty for slow play on Sunday, but she kept her calm in winning the USWO.
News & Opinion

Enjoying the moment and thinking of what might be after Pebble Open

BY Mercer Baggs  — 

Allisen Corpuz proved a worthy champion at Pebble Beach, where the women’s game is hoping to be a big winner as well.
Golf Central

USWO payout: Corpuz quintuples earnings

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Allisen Corpuz had earned $481,309 in 12 starts on the LPGA entering this week's U.S. Women's Open. She left Pebble Beach on Sunday night with the trophy and $2 million.