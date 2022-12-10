×

Ockie Strydom equals course record, shares lead with Scott Jamieson at Alfred Dunhill

Getty Images

MALELANE, South Africa — Ockie Strydom carded a 63 to equal the course record set by Scott Jamieson a day earlier and join the Scottish player in a share of the lead after three rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Saturday.

Home player Strydom made a late bogey on No. 16 to miss setting a new course record at Leopard Creek, but his round still contained eight birdies and an eagle to take him to 15 under par overall and level with Jamieson.

Full-field scores from the Alfred Dunhill Championship

Jamieson started slowly, mixing two birdies with three bogeys on the front nine. He bounced back with three straight birdies coming home for a 2-under 70 to stay in contention.

Strydom and Jamieson are two shots clear of South African pair Oliver Bekker and Dean Burmester and Englishman Dale Whitnell.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Jamieson rides course record to 3-shot lead

BY Associated Press  — 

Scott Jamieson carded a course-record 63 and earned a three-shot lead of the Alfred Dunhill Championship going into the weekend on Friday.
News & Opinion

Burmester tops Alfred; Schwartzel's wrong drop

BY Associated Press  — 

Dean Burmester made six birdies on the back nine to complete his 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
Golf Central

How to watch this week's QBE Shootout

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week across the world of golf.