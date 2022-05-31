Oklahoma redshirt senior Chris Gotterup named Haskins Award winner

Oklahoma redshirt senior Chris Gotterup won the Fred Haskins Award as the most outstanding NCAA DI male collegiate player for the 2021-22 season.

Gotterup, who transferred from Rutgers to Oklahoma for his fifth year, is the top-ranked player in the country, according to Golfstat. He earned victories at the East Lake Cup and the Puerto Rico Classic, and recorded eight top-10 finishes in 12 events. He finished T-5 on Monday in the NCAA individual championship, missing out on a playoff by one shot.

“I’m kind of lost for words. Looking at all of these names on here, to be associated with these names is awesome,” said Gotterup upon receiving the award. “I never thought I would be here. This just gives another notch on the belt that you can do it, and to be on the same list of people who are Hall of Famers in the game is really cool. This is surreal to be honest, and it has been a great journey."

Last week, Stanford freshman Rose Zhang was named the Annika Award winner for top NCAA DI female collegiate player of the year.