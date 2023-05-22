Oklahoma State looks to overcome incorrect score from Rd. 1

Oklahoma State will begin Monday’s final round of stroke play at the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship in solo 11th at 7 over, two shots back of Arizona and Texas A&M, which are tied for seventh and currently in position to make the eight-team match-play bracket, which is set after 72 holes.

The Cowgirls, however, should be one shot better.

In Friday’s opening round, Oklahoma State freshman Thitaporn Saithip shot 1-over 73, but she accidentally signed for one shot higher, a 2-over 74. Per the Rules of Golf, rather than be disqualified, which is the case if a player signed for a lower score, Saithip was given the 74, tied for the worst round on the team that day.

While Oklahoma State could be tied for ninth going into Monday, the Cowgirls will have an extra shot to make up. But that’s not been on their minds as they look to make match play at Grayhawk for the second time; two years ago the Cowgirls made it to the championship match before falling to Ole Miss.

“We haven’t talked about it at all since it happened,” Oklahoma State head coach Greg Robertson said.

It’s clear: The Cowgirls have moved on. But one can bet that they have been – and will continue to be – triple-checking their scorecards.