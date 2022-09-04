×

Oliver Wilson wins DP World Tour's Made in HimmerLand for 1st title in 8 years

Getty Images

FARSO, Denmark — English golfer Oliver Wilson holed two birdie putts from around 65 feet on the back nine Sunday to win the Made in HimmerLand and end a victory drought of almost eight years.

Wilson, ranked No. 745, rolled in the long putts on No. 13 and then on No. 17 to take the outright lead. He held his nerve to par the last hole, hitting his drive off a small mound of turf instead of a tee, to close with a 4-under 67 and finish a shot ahead of Ewen Ferguson of Scotland.

Full-field scores from the Made in HimmerLand

Wilson had not recorded a top-10 finish on the DP World Tour since a tie for fourth in the same event in 2019.

“Everything I’ve done to this point to rebuild my game, I knew I could do it. I was so calm there, I almost enjoyed the last hole. It’s pretty special,” Wilson said.

“I’m so proud of myself and I’ve got a great team around me. There’s been some dark times and they’ve all stuck with me so this is for them as well.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

Wilson grabs Qatar Masters lead after 3rd round

BY Associated Press  — 

Oliver Wilson grabbed the sole lead of the Qatar Masters by shooting a 3-under 69 in the third round on Saturday despite making his first bogey of the tournament.

2019 Open Championship qualifiers Romain Langasque, Oliver Wilson and Charl Schwartzel at the 2018 South African Open
Golf Central

Schwartzel 1 of 3 Open qualifiers in South Africa

BY Will Gray  — 

Former Masters champ Charl Schwartzel was among three players to earn spots in The Open by virtue of their finish at this week's South African Open.
Golf Central

Video: Wilson holes one-handed wedge shot

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The three-quarter flip wedge is one of the toughest shots for the amateur golfer to master. Pull it off one-handed, and it’s little wonder that Oliver Wilson is a European Tour winner.